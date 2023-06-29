TikTok’s Youth Council Aims to Create a Safer Platform for Teens

With the growing influence of social media on teen mental health, TikTok has announced its plans to establish a youth council. This council, comprised of teenagers, will provide valuable feedback to the company regarding their experiences on the platform. The goal is to create safety tools that are more effective for younger users, ensuring that TikTok remains a safe and secure space for teens to express themselves.

In response to concerns raised by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) about the negative impact of social media on teen mental health, TikTok is taking proactive steps to address these issues. The youth council will play a crucial role in providing insights into the challenges faced by young users and helping TikTok develop effective strategies to promote well-being.

Cormac Keenan, the head of trust and safety at TikTok, came up with the idea for the youth council a few months ago. Recognizing the importance of involving young users in the decision-making process, TikTok quickly embraced the concept. Julie de Bailliencourt, TikTok’s global head of product policy, expressed enthusiasm for the council, stating that it will make a meaningful difference to the platform’s approach to safety.

TikTok aims to foster collaboration and dialogue with the youth council. Beyond discussing safety tools, the council will also address issues such as well-being, digital literacy, and overall online safety. By actively involving teenagers in these conversations, TikTok hopes to gain a comprehensive understanding of their needs and concerns.

TikTok recognizes the importance of diversity and inclusivity within the youth council. The company plans to ensure representation from various countries and communities, allowing for a broad range of perspectives and experiences. This global approach will help TikTok create safety tools that are effective on a global scale.

To ensure the well-being and safety of the teenagers on the council, TikTok is seeking guidance from experts in the field. By consulting with professionals who specialize in teen mental health and online safety, TikTok can make informed decisions and implement the most effective strategies.

TikTok acknowledges that its work in creating a safe platform is an ongoing process. The company believes that there are still many untapped ideas and potential improvements that can be made. By actively listening to the youth council and other stakeholders, TikTok aims to stay at the forefront of online safety measures.

In addition to the establishment of the youth council, TikTok has also announced new features aimed at enhancing safety for teenage users. One such feature is the ability for parents to add content filters to their teen’s account through family pairing. This empowers parents to filter out specific words and hashtags, allowing them to have greater control over the content their children are exposed to.

TikTok recognizes that creating a safe online environment requires collaboration not only with users but also with parents, experts, and policymakers. By actively engaging with these stakeholders, TikTok aims to promote a collective effort in ensuring the well-being of its young users.

TikTok’s establishment of a youth council demonstrates its commitment to creating a safer platform for teens. By involving teenagers in the decision-making process and seeking guidance from experts, TikTok aims to develop effective safety tools that address the unique challenges faced by young users. The company’s continuous efforts to improve and collaborate with various stakeholders reflect its dedication to the well-being of its community.

First reported by NBC News.