NASA+ Expanding Horizons through Space Streaming

In an audacious leap towards expanding its cosmic reach and engaging the world in its mesmerizing explorations, NASA is venturing into uncharted territory with the launch of its new streaming service, NASA+. This revolutionary platform promises an enchanting escape for space enthusiasts and curious minds alike, featuring an ad-free and cost-free experience that grants viewers access to an awe-inspiring array of live coverage, captivating documentaries, and exclusive original series, all orbiting around the intriguing mysteries of the cosmos.

“We’re putting space on demand and at your fingertips with NASA’s new streaming platform,” declared Marc Etkind, the associate administrator of communications, with palpable excitement and a glimmer of stardust in his eyes. This transformative digital presence aims to transcend the boundaries of the ordinary, transcending the terrestrial limits to take humanity on an enthralling journey through the vastness of air and space, unveiling the wonders of discovery, and igniting inspiration in every soul for the greater good of humanity.

NASA+ will unfurl its celestial wonders through the NASA app on iOS, Android, and tablet devices, along with popular streaming services like Apple TV, Roku, and Fire TV, granting unrestricted access to celestial vistas. The grand voyage does not halt there; it extends its cosmic tendrils across the digital realm, heralding the arrival of the new beta website, a celestial oasis of information about the agency’s missions, groundbreaking research, climate data, and the latest updates on the Artemis program. This digital constellation will enable visitors to navigate seamlessly through the cosmos of knowledge, guided by an intuitive search engine and integrated navigation, unveiling the marvels of space exploration and enriching the lives of all who dare to explore.

For the present, NASA weaves its captivating narratives through TV and YouTube, casting its celestial light 24/7 across screens worldwide, but the launch of its dedicated streaming service marks a daring and visionary stride towards an unparalleled space odyssey, beckoning viewers to embark on an extraordinary quest to encounter the wonders of the universe.

The Chief Information Officer, Jeff Seaton, emphasized the necessity of modernizing the agency’s primary websites, streamlining public engagement, and enhancing data accessibility and security, as the initial steps to facilitate their mission of cosmic enlightenment. As the cosmic curtain rises on NASA+, the journey into this digital cosmos will unveil an interface that echoes the seamless elegance of existing streaming platforms, inspiring adventurers to embrace the boundless expanse of space, just a click away.

First reported on TechCrunch