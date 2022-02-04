New Technology Developments: Did You Know?

The tech world is evolving all the time. However, there may be new technology developments you have not heard of yet. Here are a few.

Here are some of the most astounding new technology developments from the last three years that the majority of people aren’t aware of.

1. Quantum Information Processing Technology

Today, quantum computing has found niche applications. In recent years, more money has become available to expand the use of quantum circuits into other areas, such as imaging, sensing, and measurement. Quantum computing is a game-changer because it alters the fundamental paradigm of how computing is supplied across numerous industries — and computation is everything in the era of Big Data.

2. Neural Network Architecture Transformer Technology

Natural language processing capabilities have been transformed. This is done thanks to the transformer neural network architecture. We see this in BERT from Google and GPT-2 from OpenAI. Transformer networks have made significant progress on tasks ranging from speech recognition to answering questions. These new technology developments have lowered the hurdles to individualized tutoring and AI-assisted customer service.

3. WeChat Technology

In China, the WeChat app is extremely popular. Think of it as a combination of WhatsApp, PayPal, LinkedIn, and Facebook…plus a lot more. WeChat offers a function that allows you to shake your phone and it will link you with someone nearby. In addition, it will link you with someone internationally if they are shaking their phones at the same moment.

4. Automated User Interface Testing in the Cloud

Qentinel is a robot-based cloud-based UI testing framework. You can integrate Qentinel into your build automation stack because it makes testing simple for technical personnel. Unit tests have always provided the best value for money. That could be displaced by Qentinel.

5. Blockchain Compliance and Security Monitoring Technology

There was a significant increase in cryptocurrency knowledge and interest in 2017 when values reached historic highs. Therefore, this necessitated the quick evolution of blockchain security and compliance monitoring. These new technology developments and tools frequently operate in the background (to the surprise of many). However, they are crucial in protecting blockchain platforms. In addition, they are needed for detecting fraud, compliance issues, and anti-money laundering.

6. FIDO2 Technology

FIDO2 is without a doubt the most astounding technology that can have an impact on human behavior and cybersecurity. It’s the first solution to make the most complicated authentication technology simple to use from the perspective of the end-user. Therefore, even computerphobes will like the user experience. As a result, if organizations refuse to accept it, users should contact the site’s help department and request FIDO2 logins.

7. Artificial Intelligence

Most people are familiar with AI. However, they are less familiar with AutoAI, deep learning, and reinforcement. In addition, they may not know how transformative they have been to the industry. It’s game-changing because it makes model building accessible to a much broader audience. This, therefore, allows for simple model creation and hastens AI adoption.

8. Antimicrobial Visible Light Technology

While COVID-19 has pushed viral infection to the forefront, bacterial infections are typically overlooked. Antibiotic overuse creates superbugs. This results in approximately 2.8 million antibiotic-resistant infections in the United States alone each year. From now on, antibiotics will only be in use when there is a real need. This is thanks to a new wave of medicines that use visible blue light as a first-line antibacterial.

9. Condition Monitoring from Afar

Most people are unaware of the enormous impact that remote condition monitoring devices can have. Sensors attached to equipment can alert a plant manager when temperatures in vital areas where food is stored are too high. Therefore, predictive maintenance technology is transforming the workforce. In addition, it is giving professionals the ability to prevent “firefighting” actions before they happen.

10. Cameras with Two Lenses

Over the last three years, GoPro’s hardware has vastly improved. The GoPro Max is a hybrid of a 360-degree camera and an action camera. Therefore, it combines the best aspects of both worlds. In addition, the camera has excellent image stabilization and allows users to adjust point-of-view via 360-degree capture. As a result, people can use equipment like this to present different perspectives on their favorite pastimes.

11. Telegram Splitting

Telegram splitting is a new radio technique for long-range wireless communication. For the first time, low-power wide-area networks become extremely scalable and interference-resistant with this technology. This, therefore, allows for widespread IoT deployment and democratized wireless communication in the license-free spectrum.

12. Medical Tattoos that Change Color

Medical tattoos that change color as your body changes are fairly new technology developments from MIT. One such tattoo monitors diabetics’ glucose levels and sends out alarms when glucose levels are dangerously low or high. This is a huge step forward for people who have chronic illnesses that require constant monitoring. They might merely examine their tattoo for a fast health check in the future.

13. eSIM Technology

Embedded SIM or eSIM was first introduced by Google Pixel a few years ago. It is now commonly accessible in premium smartphones. It allows users to switch cellular plans with a few clicks instead of physically changing SIM cards. eSIM is a game-changer since it removes the burden and inconvenient nature of physical SIM cards. In addition, it provides consumers with more options.