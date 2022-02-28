Phases of Business Growth – The 4 Major Benchmarks

Where does your company fit within the four phases of business growth? Every firm, no matter how big or little, passes through these four stages of development:

Startup Growth Maturity Renewal or Decline

Each phase of business growth, also called maturity phases or growth stages, has its own set of obstacles to overcome. You can figure out where your small business is in the growth cycle by knowing about each of the stages. This might assist you in making future plans and developing a viable business expansion strategy.

Phase 1: Getting Your Business Started

Many people believe that the earliest stage of a company’s life cycle is the most dangerous. According to recent research, only approximately 80% of startups with workers survive their first year.

Businesses indeed fail for a variety of reasons. One example is failing to make required modifications to your business model.

During the startup stage, you devote the majority of your time and energy to bringing your business concept to life. Additionally, you’re probably juggling many important obligations while trying to spread the word about your product or service. It’s not uncommon for an entrepreneur to wear many different hats to get their business off the ground.

To take your firm to the next level, ensure it’s efficient and has a system in place allowing for expansion. This translates to:

Recruiting workers

Having the ability to delegate duties

Fostering a creative environment

Prepare to take calculated risks as you progress from the startup to the expanding phase. Learn from your triumphs and disappointments. In addition, apply what you’ve learned to new growth possibilities.

Phase 2: Business Growth

Your business strategy is working. Customers are aware of your goods or service and your earnings are rising. Your company has a lower turnover rate and your consumer base and market share are expanding.

Therefore, your company is seeing significant growth after only a few years in operation.

While this is an exciting time for your company, it’s critical to plan for future growth. At this stage, it can be difficult to stay focused on your business goals. Therefore, it’s a good idea to do the following:

Set goals that allow you to grow with purpose, so you can make the most of your resources.

Maintain your capital because you won’t be able to meet your financial responsibilities without it.

Create precise, realistic forecasts to help you achieve your objectives and stay on track.

Make certain you hire workers to assist you in running your firm and meeting consumer demand. It may also be time to handle business ties with vendors and suppliers if you’re in the expansion stage. It will be impossible to boost your company’s growth without a dedicated crew.

Phase 3. Business Maturity

You’ll probably feel safe and protected at this point. This phase is not the same as the first two stages of the business life cycle.

The startup phase was risky because you didn’t have an established product or service. In the expansion stage, you had to manage how your company grew so that it could still achieve its objectives.

Consumers are more aware of mature enterprises’ brands, and they have a strong presence in their target market. A startup or a corporation with less experience is unlikely to be able to take over your company’s position. With a healthy cash flow and the ability to quickly solve challenges that arise, what makes the mature stage tough?

Staying in a rut is one of the most dangerous things you can do. As a mature company, you shouldn’t just sit stagnantly. Your business has the potential to grow.

Therefore, to ensure that a larger percentage of customers use your product or service, you can boost market penetration. Additionally, you may want to create new products to enter a new market. Further, the mature stage prompts some business owners to consider merging, selling, or purchasing another company to expand.

4: Renewing or Fading

While every business hopes to avoid a downturn, it is unavoidable for almost all of them. This can occur for several causes, including:

Not pursuing expansion chances during the maturity period

Changes in the industry that have an impact on client demand

Other businesses offer superior products or services

Not responding to technological advancements or changes

It can be difficult to discern if your company is on the decline. You may believe that your consumer base is growing and that you are keeping up with their demands.

However, if your company’s revenue has been declining for several years, you’re in trouble. That is why it is critical to review your money frequently.

When your company reaches this point in its life cycle, you have two options: sell or reinvest. If you decide to sell, work with the right people to ensure you obey all state and federal financial regulations.

Reinvesting in your business can help it grow. Ideally, you should begin this process before your business begins to deteriorate. Therefore, if you observe a shift in the industry, for example, adapt your strategy.

If your organization is already in decline and you decide to reinvest, you must meet your target market’s wants rapidly.

Conclusions

Knowing where you are in your company’s growth process can help with strategic planning and long-term success. Therefore, don’t get too comfy, whether you’re a startup or an established company. In addition, always look for ways to improve your company’s value.

This is the surest way to continue to succeed and achieve business growth.

Image Credit: Fauxels; Pexels; Thank you!