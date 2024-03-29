Pound Sterling under strain amid market speculations

The UK Pound Sterling is under significant strain, presently at 1.2600 against the dollar. Market speculations and US core Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) inflation data contribute to this state. Other factors, like trade wars, Brexit uncertainties, and possible interest rate changes, dictate the GBP’s standing. These conditions warrant cautious optimism for investors and reinforce the GBP/USD exchange rate’s influence on the global forex markets.

The Federal Reserve’s initial stages of a potential rate cut cycle could be directed by the impending PCE inflation readings. These data will undeniably steer the Federal Reserve’s next steps. Significant inflation could lead to early rate cuts, but low inflation might delay such actions.

The forecast UK inflation data for February indicate a potential early rate cut by the Bank of England (BoE) in June 2023. The central bank’s maintainance of the status quo underlines a balanced strategy to preserve monetary stability. However, this hinges on incoming economic data, particularly inflation rates.

Struggling Pound Sterling amid market speculations

The UK’s GDP suffered a 0.3% dip in Q4 of 2023, whereas predicted growth in US core PCE data fortified the dollar with a steady annual growth of 2.8% expected. The UK’s economic downturn can be traced back to Brexit uncertainties and a decrease in exports, leading to diminished market confidence and increased capital outflows. Conversely, the United States showed stronger economic resilience, maintaining investor confidence and strengthening the US economy.

Despite the pressure on the Pound Sterling, it has remained above 1.2600. Investors are watching for signals of UK’s future interest rates. Notably, Jonathan Haskel of the Bank of England suggests that rate cuts may not be imminent.

Bank of England’s Governor, Andrew Bailey, hinted at two or three rate cuts this year based on UK’s softer-than-expected inflation in February. Consequently, market expectations for a BoE rate cut shifted from August to June.

Currently, the Pound Sterling is treading lightly at around 1.2600. The 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) sits at 1.2690, stirring fears that the GBP could plunge to the previous low of 1.2500. Short term traders are still on standby, awaiting developments on market variations and intrinsic uncertainties, given the potential of the Sterling to be subject to further selling pressure.