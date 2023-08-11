Revolutionizing Cardiovascular Health In Underserved Communities

Los Angeles, August 10, 2023 – In an effort to combat health disparities in Los Angeles County, an area with one of the highest poverty rates in California, the American Heart Association (AHA) has designated $850,000 from its Social Impact Funds to four local social enterprises. These funds seek to bolster community-led solutions to improve cardiovascular health for almost 14% of impoverished residents. The chosen social enterprises will launch inventive programs and initiatives targeting crucial social determinants affecting cardiovascular health, including access to nutritious food, secure housing, and steady employment. Collaborating with local partners and utilizing technology, these organizations aim to generate impactful, lasting change and empower citizens to surmount obstacles to a healthier lifestyle.

This funding arises from a multi-year pledge by Rich Webster and the Helen and Will Webster Foundation, which also establishes the Helen and Will Webster Foundation Fund to promote the growth and impact of social enterprises further. Additional contributors to this funding round include Lynda and Stewart Resnick, The Wonderful, and the Don and Lorraine Freeberg Foundation. This substantial investment pursues the acceleration of social enterprises’ development and influence, placing emphasis on environmental sustainability and social inclusivity. By pooling resources and expertise from various parties, the initiative aspires to cultivate innovative solutions that address modern challenges while empowering communities for a more inclusive future.

Rich Webster, co-president and board member of the Helen and Will Webster Foundation, underscored the necessity for long-term solutions that facilitate community stability and, consequently, healthier environments. He stressed the significance of collaboration between local organizations, government agencies, and community members in forging sustainable strategies to tackle socio-economic challenges. Webster is confident that fostering strong community engagement and support will enable efficient use of resources, ultimately leading to the enhanced well-being of all area residents.

To qualify for funding, social enterprises must demonstrate their capacity to effect change in underserved communities, maintaining a solid connection to the community and scalability for maximum health and economic impact. The Social Impact Fund specifically supports organizations focusing on access to health and healthcare, economic resilience, and food security. These organizations must also present innovative and sustainable solutions addressing the urgent issues faced by vulnerable populations. Moreover, the funded enterprises will need to establish measurable outcomes to monitor their interventions’ progress and success, ensuring transparency and accountability.

Sang-Mi Oh, AHA’s Region Senior Vice President for Development and Community Health, mentioned that living conditions should not dictate one’s health. She further emphasized AHA’s commitment to addressing social determinants of health. AHA’s intention is to foster a more equitable and healthy society for all individuals, no matter their background or circumstances, by targeting these root causes. This initiative highlights the organization’s dedication to not just treating illnesses but also preventing them by addressing underlying social and environmental factors.

The AHA’s Social Impact Funds will aid four organizations: CodeSpeak Labs, Everytable, FreeWorld, and Avanza Latino. Focusing on diverse aspects of social change, CodeSpeak Labs emphasizes computer science education, Everytable aims to supply affordable, healthy meals, FreeWorld targets reduced recidivism rates, and Avanza Latino encourages the growth and leadership of the Latino community. By investing in these varied areas, the AHA’s Social Impact Funds aim to make a profound and enduring impact on the marginalized communities these organizations serve.

These groups tackle a range of challenges in the Los Angeles area, such as enhancing economic resilience, addressing food security, and reducing recidivism among returning citizens. Collaborating with local government agencies, non-profit organizations, and community members, these organizations devise innovative solutions and execute effective strategies to address these pressing issues. As a result, they contribute to the overall well-being of the Los Angeles community while also serving as a model for other cities grappling with similar challenges.

First Reported on: heart.org