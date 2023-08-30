Satellite Reveals Air Quality

NASA unveiled the initial images obtained from its Tropospheric Emissions: Monitoring of Pollution (TEMPO) mission. This space-based tool, created to assess air quality over North America, was launched earlier this year and supplies detailed data on major air contaminants to back clean air efforts and the Biden Administration’s climate objectives. These groundbreaking images have displayed unprecedented levels of detail in tracking air pollutants such as nitrogen dioxide, sulfur dioxide, and ozone, enabling scientists to gain new insights into their impacts and distribution across the continent. Furthermore, TEMPO’s data will not only contribute to improving existing air quality models but also support policy-making and targeted measures to mitigate air pollution, safeguarding public health and fostering a sustainable environment.

TEMPO’s Monitoring Capabilities

Located 22,000 miles over the equator, TEMPO is expected to provide critical data regarding pollution resulting from peak traffic hours, fumes and debris produced by forest fires and volcanic eruptions, and the consequences of applying fertilizers on agricultural lands. By closely monitoring these pollution sources, the satellite aims to improve air quality forecasting and assist decision-makers in implementing effective pollution control measures. Furthermore, the data collected by TEMPO will enhance our understanding of the complex relationship between pollution and climate change, ultimately contributing to more sustainable practices worldwide.

Advancing Knowledge of Air Quality Inequalities

The gathered information will enable researchers to investigate the health effects of pollutants and develop air pollution maps on a neighborhood scale, thus advancing knowledge of air quality inequalities. Associated organizations such as the Environmental Protection Agency and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration will also have access to this information. By utilizing this data, these organizations can devise targeted interventions and policies to address specific areas with poor air quality, ultimately leading to healthier communities. Furthermore, schools, hospitals, and businesses can also benefit from localized air pollution monitoring, enabling them to make informed decisions on their practices and ensure the well-being of individuals.

TEMPO’s Launch and Current Monitoring Activities

TEMPO was launched on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, along with a Maxar Intelsat 40e satellite, in April and performs hourly daytime monitoring of lower atmospheric conditions throughout North America. This cutting-edge technology provides vital data to scientists and researchers, paving the way for more accurate weather predictions and better understanding of climate change effects. With the ability to measure air pollutants, TEMPO also assists in monitoring and managing air quality, benefiting both the environment and public health.

Innovative Spectrometer and Collaboration

It is equipped with an advanced spectrometer that detects pollution in reflected sunlight. The mission represents a partnership between NASA and the Smithsonian Astrophysical Observatory (SAO) located in Cambridge, Massachusetts. This collaboration aims to enhance the understanding of significant environmental changes and their impacts on our planet. By collecting precise data on air quality and pollution levels, the spectrometer allows scientists to monitor and address these concerns more effectively.

Progress Towards Full-Scale Operations

Since the launch, teams from NASA, Ball Aerospace, and SAO have been examining and fine-tuning TEMPO’s systems and parts. Recently, they have made significant progress in optimizing the instrument’s performance and ensuring its readiness for deployment. As a result, TEMPO is now much closer to its ultimate goal of providing accurate and timely air quality measurements from space, enabling researchers and policymakers to make well-informed decisions to protect our planet.

Looking Ahead: The Future of TEMPO’s Impact

Full-scale operations are set to commence in October, making TEMPO the pioneering instrument to monitor pollution over North America in this unique way. This innovative approach will enable researchers and policymakers to better understand the sources, distribution, and impacts of air pollution on a granular level. Consequently, it will aid in developing more effective strategies for mitigating pollution and improving overall air quality across the continent.

