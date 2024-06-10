Significant growth in May’s U.S. job market

The U.S. job market experienced a significant growth in May, with 272,000 jobs added according to the Nonfarm Payrolls report, surpassing market expectations.

This unexpected surge, indicating a recovery in the U.S. employment sector following the pandemic, has led economists to question whether it could influence the Federal Reserve to reconsider its monetary policies.

Despite the notable job gains, the unemployment rate has also increased to 4.0% which paints a complex picture of the labor market. This suggests significant changes within the labor landscape, potentially driven by factors like growth in the gig economy, demographic shifts or adoption of automation technologies.

Bank of America has stated that this strong employment report aligns with their forecast of the Federal Reserve maintaining their current financial measures. They predict that discussions about potential rate cuts might be postponed until December, depending on incoming inflation data.

TD Securities has predicted no change to the current target range for the Federal funds rate at 5.25%-5.50% by the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC).

May’s job growth and potential policy implications

They believe that the strong jobs report will fuel optimistic policy statements by Federal Reserve Chair Powell.

However, many anticipations could be influenced by international developments such as the Russia-Ukraine conflict. In spite of this, TD Securities maintains that the continual growth in job numbers and a robust consumer sector will keep the Federal funds rate steady.

Investment advisory firm, Evercore ISI, believes that policy rate decisions in September will be influenced more by inflation than employment data. Their analysts predict a potential decrease in the policy rate as early as September, but anticipate the FOMC demonstrating restraint in their next meeting.

Consequently, Evercore ISI adjusted their initial prediction of a July rate cut to September, influenced by the significant job gains in May. However, they continue to believe that the broader economy and labour demand are on a downtrend, leading the Federal Reserve to implement a series of rate cuts throughout the year.