Smart Gear: Tech-Enhanced Clothing

Smart gear is available almost everywhere now. Smart textiles are working to make it easier to use your technology anywhere, anytime.

After originally surfacing in 2015, smart clothing is only now becoming more mainstream. However, there are more companies experimenting with the concept of connected garments. Smart gear can do a lot more than just strap electronics to our wrists, feet, faces, or ears. It can monitor our moods, track our heart rate, and even pay for our morning coffee.

All this can happen without picking up a phone or touching a smartwatch.

So, what are the best smart gear casual outfits to buy? Listed below are some of the best tech clothes we’ve seen so far. There are also a few more included that are on the way.

Yoga Pants by Nadi X

Yoga can be challenging, especially if you’re just starting out.

What kind of movements do you make with your body? How long do you stay in your positions?

You may find yourself in over your head if you don’t have a good tutor. The same is true if you try to do it yourself. These yoga pants from Wearable X, a Sydney-based startup, aim to change that.

The workout trousers have built-in haptic vibrations at the hips, knees, and ankles that softly pulse to urge you to move and/or hold postures. It connects to your phone through Bluetooth and provides additional feedback via the companion app.

Project Jacquard: Wearable, Warm, and Smart

The Commuter Trucker Jacket from Levi’s is the first connected article of apparel to be released through Google’s Project Jacquard platform.

Users will be able to engage with a range of services. These include GPS apps and music.

In addition, they have constructed touch and gesture-sensitive sections on the jacket sleeve. Therefore, you will be able to ignore calls with a swipe. In addition, you will get directions with a double-tap — all without picking up your phone.

Gym Rat, the smart denim jacket, is here to smarten up your commute in more ways than one. Whether you’re a runner or a cyclist, Ambiotex’s smart shirt is designed with serious athletes in mind.

Because of the compression-style fit, you’ll need to be in good shape to wear it. It will assess heart rate variability, fitness, anaerobic threshold, and stress levels. This is done with the use of integrated sensors in the garment and a clip-on box to capture the data.

The data can be viewed in real-time on the companion smartphone app. The app also offers personalized training regimens and insights into your biometric data. Further, it shows you what it implies for training and recovery.

AIO Smart Sleeve

Despite a failed Kickstarter effort, Komodo Technologies was able to market its compression sleeve. They monitor heart rate activity using ECG technology.

It measures workout intensity and sleep patterns. In addition, it comes in two models. Further, it provides precise heart rate data. Sensors on the module also monitor body temperature, air quality, and UV radiation.

While it may appear to be ideal for exercise enthusiasts, the company behind AIO expects more from this wearable tech. They hope to offer features that will evaluate stress levels and even detect coronary heart disease or heart inflammation.

Smart Sock 2 by Owlet: Smart Gear for Babies

The second-generation Owlet Smart Sock includes all of the same great features as the first. It monitors the tiny one’s heart rate using the same pulse oximetry technology used in hospitals.

This ensures that his or her sleeping and breathing are not disrupted. It’s also available in three sizes. In addition, it charges via a base station and syncs with your iPhone or Android to provide real-time stats.

Improved Bluetooth range (up to 100 feet) and better sensor placement (fewer false notifications) are among the new features. It’ll also function with Owlet’s new Connected Care platform. This can help you spot problems like RSV, bronchiolitis, sleep apnea, chronic lung disease, pneumonia, or heart abnormalities.

Smart Bikini by Spinali Design: Smart Gear for Protection

This French fashion tech firm has been hard at work developing connected clothes. They make clothing such as dresses, jeans, and bikinis.

The removable waterproof sensor in the Neviano UV Protect swimsuit series seeks to keep you from spending too much time sunbathing.

Once you’ve registered your skin type into the associated app, it’ll keep track of the temperature throughout the day. In addition, it will alert you when it’s time to reapply sunscreen or seek shade.

OMsignal Bra

With women in mind, the company’s objective has been to finally solve the sports bra challenge and make it fashionable in the process. Therefore, the OMbra keeps track of your breathing rates, running distances, and heart rate.

In addition, it even notifies you when you’re ready to return to the gym.

Furthermore, it connects to all of the usual fitness sites. Padding, straps, and cups are all intended to match your needs. In addition, the bra is adjustable at practically every thread.