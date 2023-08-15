Software Developer’s @music Account Seized

Jeremy Vaught, a software developer who created the @music Twitter account 16 years ago to curate and share music news, was abruptly stripped of the account by X, the company previously known as Twitter. Despite offering no explanation, X provided Vaught with alternative account options like @music123, @musicmusic, or @musiclover, eventually giving him the @musicfan handle. Although the reason behind X’s actions is unknown, Vaught remains committed to sharing music content with millions of followers on his new account.

This account seizure is consistent with X’s terms of service but raises questions about the platform’s direction under Elon Musk’s leadership. Historically, Twitter thrived by supporting user-driven communities centered on shared interests. Changes to verification policies and the X rebranding, however, indicate a possible shift toward prioritizing Musk’s preferences over user needs. Such changes could erode the sense of exclusivity associated with verified accounts and alienate long-time users and influencers. This, in turn, might diminish X’s appeal to advertisers and investors, affecting the company’s overall growth and future.

Tim Fullerton, CEO of Fullerton Strategies and former VP of content marketing at WeWork, suggests Musk’s vision for X could turn it into a platform dominated by uncritical support for his ideas, without valuing its existing user base or promoting open discussions and diversity of opinions. Such a shift could alienate a considerable portion of the platform’s users.

Musk’s experience as a Twitter influencer has provided him with a unique perspective on the platform. Before purchasing the company, he had tweeted over 19,000 times to a following of 152 million. His influence and experience could bring about significant changes to platform features, policies, and user experiences, potentially addressing content moderation, privacy issues, and improvements that cater to global users.

In the past, Twitter saw approximately 80% of tweets coming from just 10% of users, with verification playing a key role in helping users identify influential voices. However, introducing Twitter Blue—a subscription-based verification service—has disrupted these user communities and diminished Twitter’s original appeal. Consequently, the platform now features an increasing number of verified accounts, drowning out influential voices and reducing authenticity and genuine engagement.

Recent data from Similarweb reveals only 116,000 users signed up for Twitter Blue in March, where fewer than half of the platform’s 300,000 legacy verified accounts have chosen to maintain their “blue tick.” This decline in verified users can cause confusion and mistrust among users, which may affect overall engagement. It is crucial for X to address this issue and find ways to encourage users to continue using and retaining their verified account status, thereby ensuring the platform’s credibility and growth.

First Reported on: wired.com

Featured Image Credit: Photo by Claudio Schwarz; Unsplash; Thank you!