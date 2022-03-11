Space Technology: Helping To Protect the Earth

Satellite technology has long been used for predicting the weather. In addition, meteorological forecasts operate as early warning systems for extreme weather events. Now, scientists are using satellites and other space technology to reduce climate change and safeguard animals and communities.

These devices track sea levels, atmospheric gases, and the planet’s changing temperature, among other things. The equipment is also critical for monitoring changes in the environment and helping leaders make informed decisions.

According to the World Economic Forum, there are already more than 160 satellites measuring various global warming indicators. Further, more than half of the important climatic variables are only observable from space.

However, technology has the potential to do even more. Here are five ways that space technology can help people on Earth to live better lives.

1. Cutting-edge Space Technology Tackles Climate Change

Emerging cutting-edge technology like Space 2.0 systems, artificial intelligence, 5G, IoT, and robotics, allows scientists to challenge climate change. As they learn more about it, they become better able to make intelligent decisions about the future.

According to recent research, information and communication technologies could play a critical role in limiting global warming. Space 2.0 technologies, for example, build on those established during the first space era, from 1957 to 2000. GPS is one of the commercially successful technologies resulting from Space 1.0.

The research suggests satellite measurements must continuously improve over time to effectively monitor changes to geological features like ice sheets.

2. Using Satellite Technology to Monitor Weather Trends

Scientists anticipate data from next-generation satellites will help them better predict global weather, increasing sea levels, and climate patterns. NASA’s Ice, Cloud, and land Elevation Satellite-2, which launched in 2018, is one such example.

The forerunner to ICESat-2 detected thinning ice and the disappearance of ice cover along the coasts of Greenland and Antarctica. The ICESat-2, which takes measurements every 85 centimeters along its path, will offer additional data on how ice cover fluctuates.

3. Using AI Cameras To Keep an Eye on Wildlife Crime

In Africa, satellites have been widely used to prevent poachers from murdering animals who are under protection. U.S. organization, RESOLVE, together with Inmarsat, a UK satellite provider, are developing an anti-poaching AI camera system. This system aids national parks in detecting, stopping, and locating poachers.

The developing technology has already resulted in thirty poachers in custody and more than 590 kilograms of bushmeat. This came about during testing in Tanzania’s Grumeti Reserve.

4. Animal Tracking Sensor Technology

The animal research ICARUS effort is creating an “internet of animals” using a satellite on the International Space Station. With the help of tiny transmitters on the backs of birds and other animals, scientists aim to watch their migratory patterns from space.

The satellite relays the data to a ground station via the International Space Station. The ensuing overview of animal life on Earth could spark the development of other environmental data in the future.

5. Satellite Photos Become Information for Farmers

Satellite images and climate data can benefit other industries, such as agriculture and manufacturing. In addition, the communities they serve may be able to benefit as well.

Digital Earth Africa makes global satellite data more accessible. They use Amazon Web Services and Open Data Cube to highlight how people use data to address social and economic inequities.

This data can assist farmers in increasing agricultural yields, making the technology instrumental in reducing hunger. Further, the data will help in dealing with illegal mining and its consequences. It will also help to uncover new economic growth potential in places not previously considered.

Conclusions

Space Technology is changing the way we see our world. Every aspect of the planet is part of careful planning and managing initiatives. As we become more aware of the issues facing our environment, we can better handle them. As we deal more intelligently with these issues, we can achieve greater peace, prosperity, and hope all over the world.

Image Credit: Kindel Media; Pexels; Thank you!