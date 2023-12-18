Syracuse Student Awarded Prestigious Pickering Fellowship

Announcement of 2024 Pickering Fellowship recipient

On December 18, 2023, Ryan St. Jean ’24, a Syracuse University student majoring in international relations, was announced as one of the 45 recipients of the prestigious 2024 Thomas R. Pickering Graduate Foreign Affairs Fellowship. St. Jean was chosen from hundreds of candidates across the United States for this esteemed honor. As a Pickering Fellow, St. Jean will receive financial support, mentoring, and professional development opportunities to prepare for a career in the U.S. Department of State Foreign Service.

Purpose of the Pickering Fellowship

The Fellowship program, named after a highly respected U.S. diplomat, aims to foster a diverse group of future Foreign Service leaders by offering invaluable resources and guidance for its recipients. The U.S. Department of State funds the Pickering Fellowship, which is managed by the Washington Center. The fellowship offers a two-year program that includes financial support, mentorship, and professional development for those aiming to build careers in the Foreign Service.

Benefits of the Pickering Fellowship

Through this prestigious program, fellows gain valuable hands-on experience, working closely with experienced professionals in the field of diplomacy. Upon successful completion of the fellowship, graduates will be better prepared to tackle global challenges and serve as global peace ambassadors representing the United States in foreign countries.

Internship opportunities during the Fellowship

During the course of the Fellowship, participants undertake a domestic internship at the U.S. Department of State in Washington, D.C., as well as an international internship at a U.S. embassy. In both domestic and international internships, fellows gain valuable firsthand experience in various aspects of diplomacy, foreign policy, and international relations. This enables them to develop a deep understanding of the intricacies involved in promoting peace, stability, and prosperity on a global scale.

Selection of Ryan St. Jean for the Pickering Fellowship

St. Jean’s academic and professional background, which includes internships at the White House’s Office of Intergovernmental Affairs and Freedom House in New York City, played a significant role in his selection for this highly respected Fellowship.

Professional development and achievements of St. Jean

St. Jean’s impressive experience not only showcases his dedication and commitment to leadership and public service, but also demonstrates his keen ability to navigate complex political and social environments. As a result, he is expected to make significant contributions during his time as a Fellow, further strengthening both his own expertise and the value of the Fellowship program as a whole.

Inspiration behind St. Jean’s pursuit of a diplomatic career

St. Jean was inspired to pursue a diplomatic career by the diverse community he grew up in, located in the Bronx, New York. Coming from an array of multicultural backgrounds, the residents of the Bronx instilled in St. Jean an appreciation for different customs, traditions, and beliefs. As a result, he aspired to become a diplomat in order to bridge the gaps between various cultures, fostering understanding and unity amongst people from all walks of life.

Cultivating communication skills and cultural understanding

Various internship opportunities, study abroad programs, and campus activities such as serving as a peer mentor for international students have allowed him to develop his communication abilities and gain insights into dealing with cultural challenges. Throughout these diverse experiences, he has learned to adapt his communication style to better understand and connect with individuals from different backgrounds and cultures. As a result, these enriching encounters have not only broadened his perspective on global issues but have also equipped him with valuable interpersonal skills that can be applied in any professional setting.

Impact of the Pickering Fellowship on St. Jean’s future career

With the support of the Pickering Fellowship, St. Jean is now well-positioned for a successful career in the Foreign Service. St. Jean’s experience, coupled with the invaluable training provided by the Fellowship, will enable him to excel in his diplomatic duties across the globe. Moreover, this opportunity will inspire more young professionals to consider pursuing a career in the Foreign Service, ultimately contributing to stronger international relations and problem-solving.

