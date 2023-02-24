Tech Workers Admit to Working 3-4 Hours a Day: How?

Recently, there has been a lot of debate over working hours among people who have jobs. The debate mentions how some companies exploit their employees and make them work for long hours. For example, many Amazon employees have said on record that they work more than 10 hours a day.

However, some tech workers claim that they work for four hours a day. However, there is a lot to unpack in this claim. Read on to find out more about how tech workers admit to working 3-4 hours.

How Do Tech Workers Work 3-4 Hours a Day

According to a survey, almost 30% of tech workers claim to work around 3 to 4 hours a day. However, it is not as simple as it seems.

The reason why tech workers admit to working 3-4 hours a day is that they count certain aspects of their work as real working hours and leave out the rest.

For example, a software engineer will spend 3 to 4 hours a day coding and count that as work. However, throughout the day the engineer will also spend 2 to 3 hours scheduling meetings and organizing other things related to work.

But people do not count these tasks into working hours because they are not as hard as coding or developing.

Therefore, we can say that workers can work 3 to 4 hours a day by getting done with the hard tasks in that time. And, utilizing the rest of the others in doing the miscellaneous tasks related to work.

The Debate Around Work-Life Balance

There is a lot of debate over work-life balance on the Internet these days. People have started to realize how they get exploited all their lives with minimum return for their hard work. Therefore, the millennials and generation Z are working towards creating a work-life balance so that they can enjoy their life while working.

This is why a lot of people are opting for more jobs so that they can go through their lives and work simultaneously.

However, on the flip side – some people think that ever since they started working remotely. Their productivity levels and work-life balance has toppled.

According to experts, it is easier to work a remote job than go to a dedicated workspace every day. Mainly because you will save a lot of time if you don’t have to travel anywhere. On top of this, you will not have to spend hours trying to figure out your outfit, etc.

Different Opinions

People have different opinions on this matter. For example, some people say that they had a hard time at first trying to manage everything at home. Mainly because they did not create boundaries for work and life. However, since they have started to organize their schedule, they can be more productive at home.

But some people say that they work better when they go out of the house, dress up and interact with other people. So, there is no winner in this debate. Everyone has their own set of ways. Therefore, you can try to switch up your routine and start organizing your schedule to be more productive.

How to Create a Healthy Work-Life Balance?

A lot of people want to know how tech workers work 3 to 4 hours a day. Although, there is very little truth to this claim. One can still work towards creating a healthy work-life balance.

Firstly, try to create a boundary between work and home. For example, if you’re working from home, make sure that you have a dedicated space for work. When you are in the work zone, stay in that zone until you’re done.

On top of this, when you are at your desk trying to work. Make sure that you do not have any distractions around you. In this way, you will be able to get your work done within a few hours. So, rather than spending countless hours at your desk. Try to boost your productivity to minimize your working hours.

Moving on, try taking regular breaks when you are working. Mainly because, when you will take a break to refresh your mind – your productivity will increase. Therefore, instead of tiring your mind by sitting in the same position for hours. Try to take short breaks. You can have your lunch at that time or go on a walk to get some fresh air.

Bottom Line

According to a survey, tech workers work 3-4 hours. Now, you must be thinking how is that possible? It is because people do not count tasks like sending emails and attending meetings as work.

So, in reality, they work more than 3 to 4 hours a day. But, you can still work towards creating a healthy work-life balance by creating boundaries between your work and personal life.