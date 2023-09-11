A team of notable figures, including ex-MythBusters host Kari Byron and Bizarre Foods’ Andrew Zimmern, have recently announced the launch of a new nationwide STEM competition. Dubbed as “The Great American STEM Challenge,” this program strives to inspire students from all over the United States to engage in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics projects and competitions.

Having well-known personalities as hosts is an exciting touch, but the program also brings various STEM experts on board to mentor and support the participants. These experts will guide students through various creative and educational activities, in hopes of igniting a passion for innovation and discovery.

The Great American STEM Challenge: A Deeper Dive

This project aims to expand the reach of traditional science fairs by involving pupils in grades 6 to 12 from across the United States. By engaging students from diverse backgrounds, the initiative’s mission is to encourage innovative thinking and foster a passion for scientific inquiry among the youth.

The competition will also go beyond traditional STEM subjects by covering interdisciplinary fields as well. This inclusion allows students to explore possible solutions to pressing global issues and increase collaboration among participants.

Submission and Participation Details

The call for project submissions will begin on October 16. Participants are urged to explore projects and innovations in areas like environmental conservation, food of the future, space innovation, and beneficial technology. The challenge welcomes individuals, teams, and organizations from various backgrounds, encouraging them to contribute their unique ideas and perspectives.

By joining this initiative, participants have the opportunity to collaborate, inspire others, and make a meaningful impact on pressing global issues.

The National STEM Festival: A Showcase of Innovation

Successful state champions will be granted the chance to display their projects at the first-ever National STEM Festival in Washington, D.C., planned for April. This prestigious event aims to showcase the country’s brightest young minds and their innovative solutions within the fields of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

Alongside project displays, participants can expect an engaging festival filled with networking opportunities, workshops, and panel discussions featuring renowned experts from various STEM industries.

Organizers and Sponsors: EXPLR and the U.S. Department of Education

The contest is managed by educational media firm EXPLR, while the festival is anticipated to be co-hosted by EXPLR and the U.S. Department of Education. The collaboration between EXPLR and the U.S. Department of Education aims to promote creativity and innovation in educational content and to celebrate the accomplishments of students and educators alike.

Through this joint event, both organizations hope to have a positive impact on the future of education, inspiring the next generation of learners.

The Importance of the Contest for Today’s Youth

The Great American STEM Challenge serves as an innovative platform that cultivates the scientific and inventive abilities of young Americans. By fostering an appreciation for science, the competition also advocates the relevance of STEM concepts in real-world situations.

Engaging students in interactive, hands-on activities and competitions motivates and encourages them to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. As participants collaborate and develop their problem-solving skills, they are better prepared to tackle global challenges and contribute to advancements in various fields.

In conclusion, The Great American STEM Challenge is a vital program designed to invest in the future of STEM education within the United States. By involving a diverse group of students and promoting groundbreaking innovations, the competition sets the stage for a new generation of creative thinkers and problem solvers.

First Reported on: fastcompany.com

Featured Image Credit: Photo by CDC; Pexels; Thank you