People utilize numerous applications on their Androids, iPhones, and computers daily. In everyone’s daily lives, people use apps to make their lives more comfortable and smoother. Teenagers are one of the most modern age groups in today’s world. They are the fundamental reason behind the boost in the popularity of apps globally as they use apps more than other age groups. Teenagers of this era are more knowledgeable about modern gadgets and technology compared to people from previous generations. In this article, you are going to learn about the top 10 apps for teens across all categories.

Top 10 Apps for Teens

The best and top-notch apps can provide entertainment and help to enrich your knowledge. There are different categories of apps, ranging from social and entertainment to educational and digital creation apps. In terms of social networking, the most popular apps are Facebook, Whatsapp, Discord, Instagram, etc.

Top 10 Apps for Teens: YouTube

YouTube is one of the most popular platforms in present times. YouTube has gained a large following in recent years. One study found that about 85% of teens use YouTube daily. The most attractive feature of YouTube is that you can find almost anything on this platform. For example, you can learn educational topics, cook new recipes, learn about communication, and learn software tutorials from different channels on YouTube.

So, from YouTube, you are entitled to enjoy your time watching entertainment channels, listening to music, or watching movies. Moreover, you can use your time to learn about different skills. Teenagers, at their age, try to learn about new kinds of things from time to time. To help with that, YouTube is a great app to have for all ages of people. For all these reasons, people consider YouTube one of the top 10 apps for teens.

Coursera, Udemy, edX, and Khan Academy

Numerous people in the world like to use the four mentioned educational platforms for skill-development and educational platforms. You can try to learn the usage of different software related to graphics designing, programming-related tutorials, and more. If you are a teen, then these apps and websites will help you to improve your educational and software-based knowledge & relevant skills. Many of the courses are free while others are paid. The paid courses provide people with the course and degree completion certificates. These apps belong to the list of the top 10 apps for teens.

Facebook Messenger, Whatsapp, and Instagram: Messaging apps for teens

Considering the top 10 apps for teens, you can surely consider that these three apps belong on that list. These apps are popular social media networking platforms. Through this app, people keep connections with their close friends & family, classmates, colleagues, students, and teachers. You can even conduct online business through those platforms. If you explore the platforms, then you will learn that many teens are now conducting online businesses.

Many are involved in creating video content, while others are focused on arts and crafts. Furthermore, there are many teens and older people who work as influencers via these social platforms. Many businesses employ those influencers to promote their business products & services through influencer profiles. Nowadays, these three applications have obtained the top positions on popular application lists, that’s because Teenagers are a major proportion of those engaging in those networking sites.

Communication apps like Skype, IMO, Viber& Telegram

There are some other popular and emerging social media apps like IMO, Viber, and Telegram. Skype is already well-known as a great video-sharing communication platform. Most of today’s online communications have been conducted via Skype for several years. People are continuously connecting on social networks via those different applications.

You can easily call people through IMO, Viber, Skype, Messenger, WhatsApp, and Instagram. So, as these are user-friendly apps, they have found rising popularity in recent years. Due to the overwhelming usage of those apps by teens, people consider those apps to be in the top 10 apps for teens.

Snapchat, Tiktok

Snapchat and TikTok are two of the most viral apps of the present era. Most teens are seen using those apps in their daily lives. TikTok is a video-sharing platform where people, especially teens can share small clips showcasing different media content. People can earn money through those platforms by being an influencer.

Snapchat is a fun app to have where you have the option to snap pictures of different moments. There are many different types of emojis, lenses, and filters in the app, which helps to maintain the popularity and attractiveness of the app. You can also chat with your friends, watch stories, and enjoy communicating. Teens use those apps frequently, which makes them part of the list of top 10 apps for teens.

Spotify: Music Streaming apps for Teens

The music draws a lot of people. So, being a fan, you would want the best platform for listening to music. Spotify is one such popular music-related platform where you have the opportunity to listen to a vast source of music online.

Netflix

At present, Netflix is surely one of the most popular streaming services. Here, teens and everyone can watch their favorite and new movies & series without downloading. It is a popular site that has already gained vast popularity and here, you need to subscribe for watching the content. Fortunately. The subscription money is not too high which makes it easily affordable for people.