Tips for New Managers: Here Are Nine Essentials

You’re new and want to do a good job and make a good impression. These tips for new managers will help you get started on the right foot.

It can be both intimidating and exhilarating to be a new manager. You aren’t inexperienced, but your management expertise is generally theoretical. Perhaps your knowledge is a bit abstract, or team-based. As a rookie manager, you are judged on your actions, not your observations. Therefore, you could use some tips for being a great manager.

First, take a nice, deep breath. It’ll be OK. You wouldn’t be here unless you’d earned it. Being new to the job requires some fine-tuning. Here are some great tips for new managers to help you get started…and keep going!

Tip No. 1: Find a mentor.

Thankfully, being a manager isn’t like breaking new ground. Many have tried and succeeded.

How did they do it? What management tools did they use? Ask a mentor with experience and a management style you admire to help you find out.

Finding a mentor is a vital management tip. A mentor provides a sounding board for ideas and direction when needed. However, feel free to share what you learn with your teammates as well. That is, just because you are a new manager doesn’t mean you shouldn’t mentor new hires. Sponsoring or guiding others benefits both parties.

In addition, your job performance will increase as you create stronger bonds with coworkers. Furthermore, colleagues can provide helpful feedback that helps everyone improve.

Tip No. 2: Lead by example.

Managing is not new to you. You’ve probably spent most of your career working for management, good or bad. Therefore, you’ve noticed how they set the tone for the office. Now it’s your job as a new manager to do the same.

Who do you want on your team? Do you want the dedicated and engaged? Then don’t hide behind closed doors. Get out there in the bullpen and join the team.

Tip No. 3. Lean all the way in.

To lean in means to not be passive. It means leaning into conversation. In addition, it’s about showing you’re really interested in what’s going on. It means leading, not following.

Women, in particular, can benefit from this guidance. This is because they have traditionally been more obedient. Therefore, it’s important not to slip into the background and allow others to make decisions. Similarly, and even worse, don’t create a vacancy at the top.

Tip No. 4: Lead like a servant.

Servant leader seems like an oxymoron. However, a leader who helps their staff generates a happy workplace. This leads to increased productivity. This new manager tip can be very helpful for business.

Servant leadership is a spiritual management style. Servant leaders believe that everyone is valuable and deserves respect. Therefore, your team will achieve more when inspired by a higher cause. In addition, it’s about giving rather than receiving.

A big part of this idea is actively listening and observing your team’s actions. Act selfishly, and you’ll see it in the workers.

Accountability is a must. We are all flawed and make errors. However, our mistakes teach us lessons for next time.

Tip No. 5: Be a part of a greater whole.

Nobody can do anything alone, and no one should try.

Perhaps you are a novice or a very experienced manager. However, your tenure will be brief and unpleasant unless you trust your team and provide them with responsibility.

Delegation is a key component of leadership. Some chores must be performed completely by you. However, others can be delegated. This isn’t to make your day easier, but to make the most of the individuals you work with.

Your employees were hired for their expertise. Therefore, when used properly, they speed up and improve work. In addition, you’ll also get team buy-in.

Tip No. 6: Be part of the team…but still the boss.

It’s not easy being promoted among your peers.

You may know and be friends with many of the people you now manage. However, the professional connection has changed. This new manager tip shows you’re still part of the team. However, now you’re managing and directing them.

That doesn’t mean you have to be aloof. There’s no reason to be mean or cruel. Therefore, your priorities have changed, not you. It’s about setting limits.

Additionally, it also helps to manage in a more professional manner to avoid any sense of bias or favoritism.

Tip No. 7: Meet productively.

New managers are frequently put in charge of procedures they don’t completely grasp.

You may think you understand your jobs and responsibilities. However, getting to know the team and even your superiors will help you understand instructions, concerns, and goals.

Meetings are one good way to do this.

However, stay away from endless, meaningless meetings. Hold agenda-driven meetings for the whole team and one-on-one. Not only will you gain new insights into the workplace, but you may also voice your concerns.

Consider your place in the greater framework.

Just as you want to hear from your team’s frontline workers, you should meet often with higher management. You can update them on your progress and learn their expectations. This, therefore, will keep you and your team aligned with the overarching business strategy. In addition, it keeps you in a good place with senior management.

Tip No. 8: Bridge the gap in the generations.

No matter your age, you’ll likely be managing a variety of age groups as a new manager. This can offer distinct issues not taught in business school.

Therefore, new managers should respect others and avoid preconceptions. Remember that marketing words such as Millennial or Boomer have little to do with who a person is. Nor does it accurately reflect their ability. If there is a generational divide in your team, it is probably due to ignorance.

Therefore, meet your squad. Individualize your approach and urge your teammates to do the same.

Of course, this advice isn’t limited to age differences. Interact with people of diverse races, genders, and religions. In addition, treat them all with respect.

Always go in with the understanding that their varied perspectives can help the team achieve its goals.

Tip No. 9: Whatever you do…have fun!

You’ve earned your position. Therefore, do a good job and have fun!

Remember, this is where you want to be. Therefore, go in with a cheerful attitude. It will brighten the office and make you feel better.

Yes, work hard, but also appreciate achievement. Celebrations are a terrific way to keep everyone energized and engaged.