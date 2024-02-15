Top Apps For Google Pixel Ranked (2024)

Are you a proud owner of the Google Pixel 8 or Pixel 8 Pro? These flagship devices bring a host of improvements, including an enhanced camera experience, a faster SoC, and a range of features that elevate your Android 14 experience. Whether you’ve already pre-ordered your Pixel 8 or are simply curious about the best apps to optimize your device, we’ve curated a list of the top apps that every Pixel 8 user should consider. From storage management to photo editing and gaming, these apps will take your Pixel experience to new heights.

Google One: Managing Your Storage Space Efficiently

Price: Free / Subscription

The Google One app may not be the most glamorous app, but it plays a crucial role in managing your storage on the Pixel 8. With the Pixel’s excellent camera capabilities, you’ll likely find yourself capturing countless photos and videos. All this media takes up valuable storage space. Google One ensures that you can store your original images without worry, though you can also choose to compress them if storage is a concern. Plans start at just $1.99 a month for 100GB, making it an affordable solution to expand your storage capacity. Additionally, Google One subscribers have the added benefit of accessing the Google One VPN at all payment tiers.

Google Opinion Rewards: Earn Credits for App Purchases

Price: Free

If you’re looking for a way to earn credits that can be used towards apps, games, or even your Google One subscription, look no further than the Google Opinion Rewards app. This app regularly presents you with simple surveys that only take a few minutes to complete. In return, you earn money that can be used for your digital purchases. It’s an easy way to offset the cost of your Google One subscription or indulge in new apps and games without breaking the bank.

Snapseed: Power-Packed Photo Editing on Your Pixel 8

Price: Free

While the Pixel 8 boasts impressive built-in photo editing tools, Snapseed takes your photo editing experience to the next level. This user-friendly app offers a wide range of features to enhance your images, from resizing and improving white balance to applying filters and effects. Snapseed’s intuitive interface makes it easy to navigate, and its extensive editing options ensure that you can achieve professional-grade results. Whether you’re a photography enthusiast or simply want to enhance your social media posts, Snapseed is a must-have app for every Pixel 8 user.

Xbox Game Pass: Gaming On the Go

Price: Subscription-based

The Pixel 8 is equipped with a capable GPU that can handle most mobile games with ease. However, if you’re craving a more console-like gaming experience, Xbox Game Pass is the perfect solution. With Xbox Game Pass, you gain access to a vast library of games that can be streamed directly to your Pixel 8. From AAA titles to indie gems, there’s something for every gaming enthusiast. To enjoy this experience, you’ll need a solid internet connection, an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription, and a Bluetooth gaming controller. With these requirements met, you’ll have a portable Xbox gaming experience at your fingertips.

FlashDim: Customizing Your Flashlight Experience

Price: Free

One of the delightful features of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 was the ability to adjust the intensity of the flashlight mode directly from the quick settings. While this functionality isn’t native to the Pixel 8, you can achieve a similar level of control with the FlashDim app. In addition to brightness adjustment, FlashDim offers additional features such as an SOS function and the ability to add a quick tile for faster access. It’s a handy app that adds convenience to your Pixel 8 experience, and it’s personally recommended by many Pixel users.

Additional Apps Worth Exploring

While the above apps are highly recommended for Pixel 8 users, there are several other noteworthy apps available on the Google Play Store. Here are five additional suggestions to enhance your Pixel 8 experience:

Google Keep: Keep your notes and reminders organized with this easy-to-use app.

Spotify: Stream your favorite music and discover new artists with the world’s leading music streaming platform.

Microsoft SwiftKey: Customize your keyboard and enjoy a seamless typing experience with this highly versatile app.

Pocket Casts: Dive into the world of podcasts with this popular app that offers a user-friendly interface and a vast library of content.

Streaming Apps: Download your favorite streaming apps, such as Netflix, Hulu, Paramount Plus, Peacock, and HBO Max, to enjoy your favorite movies and TV shows on the go.

These additional apps will further enhance your Pixel 8 experience, making it a versatile device for productivity, entertainment, and staying organized.

Stay Ahead with the Best Apps for Google Pixel

With the Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro in your hands, you have the power to unlock a world of possibilities. By installing these top apps, you can maximize the potential of your device and tailor it to suit your needs. From managing storage space to editing photos and exploring new gaming experiences, these apps will elevate your Pixel 8 experience. Stay ahead of the curve and make the most of your Android 14 journey with these essential apps.

Remember, the Google Play Store is a treasure trove of apps waiting to be discovered. Don’t hesitate to explore and find apps that resonate with your interests and preferences. Embrace the limitless potential of your Google Pixel 8 and let these apps enhance your digital lifestyle.

Enhancing Productivity and Workflows on Your Pixel 8

In today’s fast-paced world, staying productive and efficiently managing your tasks and schedules is more important than ever. The Google Pixel 8, with its powerful Android 14 operating system, offers a perfect platform for enhancing your productivity. This section delves into apps and features designed to streamline your workflows, manage your tasks, and keep you organized.

Evernote: A Unified Space for Notes and Ideas

Price: Free / Subscription

Evernote is an indispensable tool for those looking to keep their thoughts, notes, and tasks organized in one place. With its robust tagging and search functionalities, Evernote allows you to quickly retrieve information when you need it. Whether you’re planning a project, jotting down inspiration, or keeping track of your to-dos, Evernote’s seamless integration with the Pixel 8 ensures your information is always at your fingertips.

Google Tasks: Simplify Your To-Do List

Price: Free

Google Tasks is a straightforward yet powerful app that integrates deeply with your Google ecosystem, including Gmail and Google Calendar. It offers a simple interface to add, organize, and prioritize tasks, helping you stay focused on what matters most. With Google Tasks, you can set deadlines and reminders, ensuring you never miss an important task or appointment.

Trello: Project Management Made Easy

Price: Free / Subscription

For those involved in project management or collaborative work, Trello is a game-changer. It provides a flexible platform for organizing projects into boards, lists, and cards. Whether you’re working solo or as part of a team, Trello’s customizable setup allows you to track progress, assign tasks, and manage deadlines efficiently. Its integration with various apps and services further enhances its utility, making it a must-have for productivity enthusiasts.

IFTTT: Automate Your Digital Life

Price: Free

IFTTT (If This Then That) is an innovative app that enables you to automate various tasks and actions across your apps and devices. With IFTTT, you can create applets that trigger specific actions based on certain conditions. For example, you can automate your smart home devices, back up photos to cloud storage, or even track work hours in a spreadsheet—all automatically. IFTTT’s versatility makes it a powerful tool for enhancing productivity and simplifying your digital life.

Forest: Stay Focused, Be Present

Price: Paid

In an age of constant distractions, maintaining focus can be challenging. Forest offers a unique solution by gamifying your focus time. When you want to concentrate, plant a seed in Forest. This seed will grow into a tree over the next 30 minutes, but if you leave the app to check your phone, the tree will wither away. It’s a simple yet effective way to encourage sustained focus and reduce phone usage. Over time, you’ll build a forest symbolizing your focused time, adding a rewarding aspect to productivity.

Unlocking More Possibilities

The Google Pixel 8 is more than just a smartphone; it’s a powerful tool that, when coupled with the right apps, can significantly enhance your productivity and efficiency. By incorporating these apps into your daily routine, you can streamline your workflows, manage your tasks more effectively, and stay focused on achieving your goals. Embrace the power of your Pixel 8 and let these apps transform how you work and organize your life.

Mastering Photography and Creativity on Your Pixel 8

The Google Pixel 8’s advanced camera system invites users to explore the world of photography and creativity with unprecedented ease and sophistication. This section focuses on apps that leverage the Pixel 8’s stellar photographic capabilities, enhancing your creative journey, from capturing breathtaking shots to editing them into masterpieces.

Adobe Lightroom: Professional Photo Editing

Price: Free / Subscription

Adobe Lightroom stands out as a comprehensive photo-editing tool that caters to both beginners and professionals. With its range of advanced editing features, you can fine-tune details, adjust colors, and apply stunning effects to your photos. Lightroom also offers cloud storage, ensuring your edits are synced across devices. Its integration with the Pixel 8’s camera allows for shooting in RAW format, giving you greater control over post-processing.

VSCO: Express Your Photographic Vision

Price: Free / Subscription

VSCO is more than just a photo editing app; it’s a community for photographers to express their creativity. Known for its elegant filters and presets, VSCO provides tools that bring a distinct, cinematic quality to your images. The app encourages experimentation and sharing, offering a platform where Pixel 8 users can explore new styles and gain inspiration from a global community of creators.

Canva: Unleash Your Design Potential

Price: Free / Subscription

Canva is an all-in-one design tool that simplifies graphic design for users of all skill levels. Whether you’re creating social media graphics, presentations, or custom wallpapers for your Pixel 8, Canva’s intuitive drag-and-drop interface and vast library of templates make design accessible to everyone. With Canva, your Pixel 8 becomes a portable design studio, enabling you to bring your creative ideas to life anywhere, anytime.

Filmic Pro: Elevate Your Video Production

Price: Paid

Filmic Pro transforms your Pixel 8 into a high-end video camera, offering manual control over exposure, focus, and white balance. With features like support for log profiles and high bitrate recording, Filmic Pro enables you to capture cinematic quality video. Whether you’re a budding filmmaker or a seasoned content creator, Filmic Pro gives you the tools to produce stunning videos right from your smartphone.

Prisma: Turn Photos into Artworks

Price: Free / Subscription

Prisma uses advanced AI to transform your photos into artworks in the styles of famous artists like Van Gogh, Picasso, and Levitan. With a unique blend of neural networks and artificial intelligence, Prisma offers more than just filters—it recreates your images from scratch in an entirely new artistic style. It’s an excellent tool for adding creativity and flair to your photos, making them stand out on any social media platform.

Exploring the Boundaries of Creativity

The Google Pixel 8 is not just a tool for capturing moments; it’s a canvas for your imagination. By utilizing these apps, you can push the boundaries of traditional photography and design, exploring new forms of creative expression. Whether refining your photography skills, diving into graphic design, or experimenting with video production, the Pixel 8, coupled with these apps, provides a robust platform for creative exploration and expression. Embrace the creative possibilities and let your Pixel 8 inspire you to create, share, and inspire.

Wrapping Up

As we reach the end of our comprehensive guide tailored for Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro users, it’s evident that these flagship devices are more than just smartphones; they are gateways to a world brimming with possibilities. From optimizing your storage space with Google One to earning credits through Google Opinion Rewards, and from enhancing your photography skills with Snapseed to embarking on gaming adventures with Xbox Game Pass, your Pixel 8 is a versatile tool designed to cater to a wide array of needs and interests.

The apps we’ve discussed serve as a foundation for transforming your Pixel 8 experience, whether you’re looking to manage your digital life more efficiently, express your creativity, or simply enjoy the vast entertainment options at your fingertips. Adobe Lightroom and VSCO invite you to explore the depths of photo editing, while Canva unlocks your design potential. Meanwhile, Filmic Pro and Prisma push the boundaries of video production and artistic expression, ensuring your creative voice is not just heard but seen in vibrant colors and textures.

Beyond individual apps, the true power of the Pixel 8 lies in its integration within the Google ecosystem, offering seamless experiences across services and devices. This harmony between hardware and software, combined with the Android 14 platform, provides a smooth, intuitive user experience that’s both powerful and personal.

However, the journey doesn’t end here. The Google Play Store is a treasure trove of apps waiting to be discovered, each offering unique ways to enhance your Pixel 8 experience. From productivity tools and wellness apps to games and educational resources, there’s always something new to explore, something more to learn, and ways to grow.

As you dive into this journey with your Google Pixel 8 or Pixel 8 Pro, remember that these devices are not just about what they can do out of the box, but also about what you can make them do for you. It’s about how they can enhance your daily life, simplify your tasks, fuel your creativity, and connect you to the things you love. Whether you’re a long-time Pixel enthusiast or a newcomer to this ecosystem, there’s never been a better time to explore, customize, and enjoy the rich, immersive experience your Pixel 8 offers.

In conclusion, let this guide be the beginning of your exploration into how the Google Pixel 8 can serve as a companion, a tool, and a canvas for your life’s adventures. Embrace the limitless potential of your device, and let these apps and tips enhance your digital lifestyle, making every interaction more meaningful, every task more manageable, and every moment more memorable. Welcome to the Pixel experience, where the only limit is your imagination.

FAQ: All About Google Pixel Phones

Are Google Apps Better on Pixel?

Yes, Google apps are often considered better on Pixel phones. This is because Pixel devices offer a seamless integration with Google’s ecosystem, ensuring that apps like Google Assistant, Google Photos, and Gmail are deeply integrated and optimized for performance, providing a smoother user experience compared to other Android devices.

What Is the Best Feature of Google Pixel Phone?

One of the best features of Google Pixel phones is their camera. Pixel devices are renowned for their exceptional photography capabilities, including Night Sight for low-light photography, astrophotography for capturing the night sky, and Portrait Mode for stunning portraits, all powered by Google’s advanced image processing algorithms.

What’s So Special About Google Pixel?

Google Pixel phones stand out for their clean, stock Android experience, timely software updates directly from Google, and cutting-edge AI features. They also offer exceptional cameras and integration with Google’s ecosystem, making them a top choice for users who prioritize photography and software.

What Is the Best Google Application to Use?

The best Google application can vary based on user needs, but Google Maps is often hailed as one of the most essential and reliable apps for navigation, real-time traffic updates, and local business searches. It exemplifies Google’s strength in providing practical, user-friendly tools.

What Is the Disadvantage of Google Pixel?

One disadvantage of Google Pixel phones is their relatively higher price point compared to some other Android devices offering similar hardware specs. Additionally, while their camera software is exceptional, the hardware design and availability of certain models can lag behind competitors.

Why Pixel Is Better Than iPhone?

Google Pixel phones offer a better experience for some users due to their seamless integration with Google’s services, superior camera software for photography, and a clean Android interface without bloatware. They also provide more freedom for customization and direct software updates from Google.

Why Google Pixel Phones Are Not Popular?

Google Pixel phones may not be as popular as some other brands due to limited marketing, narrower availability in certain regions, and strong competition from established players like Apple and Samsung, which dominate the smartphone market with broader product lines and stronger brand loyalty.

Why Did Google Pixel Fail?

While “fail” might be a strong word, Google Pixel has faced challenges in capturing a larger market share due to factors such as aggressive competition, pricing strategies, and a focus on specific markets. Despite this, Pixel phones have a dedicated user base and are highly regarded for their software and camera capabilities.

Why Google Pixel Is Better Than Other Android?

Google Pixel phones offer a pure Android experience with no bloatware, direct software updates, and features that are often introduced first on Pixels, like Call Screen and Now Playing. Their tight integration with Google’s ecosystem and emphasis on AI and machine learning features set them apart from other Android devices.

Featured Image Credit: Photo by Sebastian Bednarek; Unsplash – Thank you!