How to Cancel HBO Max

HBO Max is among the popular streaming services that people use around the globe. The streaming service has plenty of shows that are watched worldwide—for example, the game of thrones. But, for some reason, if you want to cancel HBO Max. There are a lot of ways that you can go around it. Read on to find out more about it.

Cancel HBO Max on Desktop

When you want to cancel HBO Max, you can easily do it on your desktop. It’s one of the easiest ways to get the job done. Here is how you can do it.

Open up your computer and log onto the HBO max website.

When you are logged into your account, click on the right corner (on your name) to open up the menu.

From the options, choose the option of subscription.

After that press manage the subscription button.

A pop-up will appear on the screen, and from there click on “cancel subscription”.

The website will ask a few questions about why you want to cancel the subscription. When you enter the reason for the cancellation of your subscription – click on “yes, cancel subscription”.

The page will reload a few times and then a pop-up will appear with the confirmation that your subscription is canceled.

Pro tip: try to keep a track of your payment plan when you want to cancel HBO max. It’s because the payment is taken from your account in advance. So, cancel your subscription before the payment is due.

Cancel HBO Max Through the Cable Provider

Apart from using your browser, you can directly cancel HBO max subscription via your cable provider. If you want to take this route – follow the steps listed below.

From your tv, open HBO and access your account.

Once you’re in your account – look for a subscription option.

From the options, choose the name of your service provider.

Now, cancel the subscription from there. It will be a few moments and then you will get an email or SMS with the confirmation of your cancellation.

Cancel HBO Max on Your Phone

In case you don’t have a computer, you can cancel HBO max on your phone too. All you need is the HBO max application. Here are the steps that you need to follow.

Open the HBO max application and log onto your account using your credentials (if you haven’t already).

Now, from the options – click on settings.

From the settings, look for billing information and click on it. But, on some devices – you will see a manage subscription option – from there click on “cancel subscription”.

After that, click on the learn more option and choose your service provider to cancel your payment plan.

Note: Most people delete the HBO application from their phones to get rid of it. But, you need to cancel your subscription to end the payment plan. If you don’t do it, your service provider will cut the fee from your bank.

So, always cancel your subscription instead of deleting the application.

Services You Can Use to Cancel

Now that you are getting rid of your HBO max subscription- you will need another source of entertainment for your binging weekends.

You can try Netflix. People prefer it over HBO because Netflix has a lot more options to explore. You will get countless shows that you can binge on during the week.

On top of this, Netflix releases more things compared to HBO max. So you will be entertained throughout the year.

If you’re not in favor of Netflix- you can also try Amazon prime. The best thing about Amazon is that it has a wide collection of movies. You will be able to access almost every other movie on this service. All you need to do is get a subscription and you’ll be good to go.

However, if you don’t want to spend money, you can stick to the good old YouTube application and watch the movies that are available on it.

HBO is a handy streaming service with millions of shows and movies that you can enjoy on your devices – anytime you want.

However, if you want to get rid of your subscription, you can do it using your phone, desktop, or TV. But, do not just delete the app from your device – cancel the subscription using the steps mentioned in this article.

And, if you want alternate options for your entertainment- you can try Netflix or Amazon prime. But if you’re trying to save some bucks – use YouTube to satisfy your binge cravings.