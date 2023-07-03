Vietnam Takes a Stand: ‘Barbie’ Movie Faces Ban for Depicting Controversial South China Sea Map

Due to a sequence in the movie “Barbie” that depicts a map of China’s unilaterally claimed area in the South China Sea, Vietnam recently made news by forbidding its domestic release. This action is not unexpected given that Vietnam has a history of banning films that feature the contested “nine-dash line,” which China has used to stake out its claims over substantial portions of the South China Sea. We shall go into the justifications behind Vietnam’s “Barbie” ban in this piece, as well as examine the intricate territorial conflicts in the South China Sea.

Chinese charts that show its claims to the South China Sea have a representation known as the “nine-dash line” that is U-shaped. This line passes through the waters that several nearby nations, including Vietnam, the Philippines, Malaysia, Brunei, and Taiwan, claim as their own. Given that the nine-dash line encroaches upon its continental shelf, where it has granted oil concessions, Vietnam in particular has vigorously disputed China’s claims.

“Barbie” is not the first movie to face a ban in Vietnam for featuring the controversial nine-dash line. In 2019, the Vietnamese government pulled DreamWorks’ animated film “Abominable” for the same reason. Last year, Sony’s action movie “Uncharted” also faced a ban in Vietnam. These bans reflect Vietnam’s firm stance against any depiction that supports China’s claims in the South China Sea.

It is worth noting that the nine-dash line depicted in “Barbie” goes against an international arbitration ruling made by a court in The Hague in 2016. The ruling, which was repudiated by China, invalidated its claims based on historical rights within the nine-dash line. Despite this ruling, China refuses to recognize it and continues to assert its territorial claims in the South China Sea.

The ban on “Barbie” in Vietnam has raised questions about the freedom of artistic expression and the influence of geopolitical tensions on the entertainment industry. The movie, which stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, was originally scheduled to open in Vietnam on the same date as in the United States. However, the ban by the Vietnamese government’s Department of Cinema has put a halt to its release in the country.

The territorial disputes between Vietnam and China in the South China Sea have a long and complex history. Both countries lay claim to potentially energy-rich areas in the region, leading to overlapping claims and tensions. Vietnam has repeatedly accused Chinese vessels of violating its sovereignty in the South China Sea, further exacerbating the dispute.

In an effort to resolve the territorial disputes, countries in the region, including Vietnam, have turned to international arbitration. The 2016 ruling by the court in The Hague was seen as a major step towards resolving the disputes based on international law. However, China‘s refusal to recognize the ruling has hindered the progress towards a peaceful resolution.

The territorial disputes in the South China Sea are not only a matter of national pride and sovereignty but also have significant economic implications. The region is believed to be rich in natural resources, including oil and gas reserves. The control over these resources has led to heightened tensions and competing claims by countries in the region, including Vietnam and China.

The territorial disputes in the South China Sea have far-reaching geopolitical implications, as they involve not only Vietnam and China but also other countries in the region and beyond. The United States, for example, has expressed concerns over China’s assertiveness in the South China Sea and has conducted freedom of navigation operations to challenge China’s claims. The disputes have also strained relations between China and its neighboring countries, affecting regional stability.

The ban on the movie “Barbie” in Vietnam over the depiction of China’s territorial claims in the South China Sea is a reflection of the ongoing territorial disputes in the region. Vietnam’s decision to ban movies that feature the controversial nine-dash line highlights its firm stance on the issue and its commitment to protecting its sovereignty. The territorial disputes in the South China Sea have complex historical, legal, and geopolitical dimensions, and their resolution remains a significant challenge for the countries involved and the international community as a whole.

First reported by CNN.