YouTube TV Launches Early Access to a ‘Multiview’ Feature for Watching Four Streams at Once

YouTube TV is launching a new feature that might help the live TV service attract more users. This is especially to reach live sports fans. According to the corporation, it will provide quick access to “multiview,” a feature allowing users to watch up to four distinct pre-selected streams simultaneously. According to YouTube, at first, only selected users in the United States would have access to multiview on their TV devices.

Since the previous year, in August, the corporation was rumored to have been working on multiview, which was then named “Mosaic Mode”. This mode was especially thought to be prepared for sports lovers who want to see and play different games and then keep all scores on record without continually changing stations. Moreover, keeping up with the modern era, some of the traditional TVs have the option to show a picture-in-picture mode to solve the problem. But YouTube TV’s digital platform, “multiview,” allows users to watch more than one simultaneous stream.

At the time of launch, YouTube TV stated that “multiview” was available only for sports material. But now, the company is working to improve the user experience by providing options to explore different features. After several years, hopefully, there will be many privileges for the users, developed by YouTube TV.

How to Opt for the Multiview Option on YouTube TV

To utilize this special feature, you need to select the newly developed “multiview” option from the “Top Picks for You” section in the YouTube TV app on your smart television. You will also opt for notifications via email and alerts. After you enable this new feature, you will have the option to shift audio and captions between multiple streams. Or, you just move out of the fullscreen view of one screen and go to another streaming network channel.

How Did the Development of Multiview Start?

The authority needed to be creative with existing technology to develop this innovative idea.

A multiview experience would commonly depend on a high-configuration device. This device analyzes, plays, and shows many streams simultaneously and then displays them as one unified view. However, because YouTube TV does not require high-end hardware to function, it had to find a method to execute more of the work on the server side instead for better performance.

An Interesting Fact Related to Multiview

The company was also able to change technology and use it for other purposes. The idea was to enable the option for multiple creators or users to go to the live stream at once. Furthermore, they believe that the “multiview” option will become a great source of new potential opportunities. They think the time is near when creators will be capable of easily adding commentary or narration to videos.

According to the company, this potential, albeit slow, rollout of multiview among the users will help the firm get the necessary information and use this feedback for further analysis. This feedback will need to be analyzed in a bigger platform. Then, the option will spread all over the world. People hope that this multiview option becomes available for use within a short time. The ideal time is at the beginning of the NFL football season during autumn.

Futuristic Development Related to Multiview

The team behind the improvement of multiview is already planning to add more and more features. This will make the app versatile for users. One of their ideas is to incorporate the option to personalize your favorite multiview streams. Furthermore, the firm wants to add the multiview option to the main version of the YouTube app too.

Multiview is one of the updated pieces of technology in a series of newly developed features and technologies introduced by YouTube TV in an attempt to attract sports enthusiasts, including popular & special features like 4K streaming, crucial moments of different games, and fantasy view.

Conclusion

In summary, you can say that the new multiview option on YouTube TV is geared toward sports lovers who want to keep track of several games and scores without continually changing channels. Hopefully, the team will be able to incorporate more and more features eventually, improving the user experience.

In a few years, YouTube TV will supposedly improve a lot and will possess a lot of amazing features. The multiview options might also become enhanced in the future to come.