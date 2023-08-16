  • Apps

Apps That Start with A

Just for fun, we put together a collection of some of our favorite apps that have almost nothing in common, except that they are apps that start with A.

AgingBooth

This one is silly but still oh-so-fun. Take a picture using your iPhone camera or from your library and immediately make your subject look many years older. Added wrinkles, age spots, and dark circles under the eyes make for a realistic transition to old age. Maybe not for the faint of heart!

Allrecipes Dinner Spinner

Can’t decide what to have for dinner? take a spin on AllRecipes’ app to help you pick. Choose by category, the main ingredient, or browse through your recipe box which syncs with the AllRecipes website.

Amazon Shopping

Shop, browse, scan, compare, and read reviews! The Amazon app is a must-have for internet shoppers. Our favorite feature is the barcode scanner that reminds you to order an item. You can also view recommendations for your next purchase, buy gift cards, add items to your wishlist and see today’s Gold Box deal in the app.

Angry Birds 2

No app library is complete these days without the addicting little birds that are bound to bring out a little gamer in all of us.

myAT&T

This app makes paying your iPhone bills quite convenient. While this is not the most fun thing to do, it’s certainly practical to have for AT&T users. In addition to viewing and paying your bill, you can view your usage in the event you’re worried about going over your limits.

Audible Audiobooks and Podcasts

Audiobooks, original audio shows, ad-free podcasts, and more! For those of us who like audiobooks, Audible is a great resource. Your entire audiobook library is available through the app, but the books are not taking up space on your phone as they would if you added them via iTunes. Audible also lets the user bookmark particular parts in any audiobook.

Article recently updated August 16, 2023

