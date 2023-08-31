Anker 737 Power Bank – The Ultimate Power Solution for On-The-Go Charging

Anker, a leading brand in charging technology, has introduced the Anker 737 Power Bank, also known as the PowerCore 24K, as a powerful solution for on-the-go charging. This review aims to provide an in-depth analysis of the features and capabilities of this power bank, highlighting its design, charging capabilities, compatibility, and overall performance. Whether you need to charge your smartphone, tablet, or even a laptop, the Anker 737 Power Bank promises to deliver a reliable and efficient charging experience.

Design and Build Quality

The Anker 737 Power Bank possesses a sleek and compact design that makes it easy to carry in your backpack or travel bag. With its slightly ribbed sides for improved grip and blue accents on the USB ports, it offers a visually appealing and user-friendly design. The power bank features a curved-corner matt silver plate that reaches up to the display. This adds a touch of elegance to its overall aesthetics.

One standout feature of the Anker 737 Power Bank is its high-quality OLED display. This display provides real-time information about the charging status. This includes the output and input power, battery percentage, estimated time for a full recharge, and even internal temperature. The display is easy to read and navigate. This makes it convenient for users to monitor their charging progress and manage their power bank effectively.

The construction of the Anker 737 Power Bank is solid and sturdy. It ensures durability even in case of accidental drops or impacts. Anker has incorporated GaNPrime technology, or Gallium Nitride, into the power bank, allowing for higher power conversion with lower temperatures. This not only helps in maintaining the power bank’s compact size but also enhances its overall performance and efficiency.

Charging Capabilities

One of the key highlights of the Anker 737 Power Bank is its two-way charging capability. Powered by the latest Power Delivery 3.1 and bi-directional technology, this portable charger can swiftly recharge itself. Or it can deliver an impressive 140W output to your devices. Whether you have multiple smartphones, power-hungry tablets, or even a laptop, the Anker 737 Power Bank has got you covered.

With a massive 24,000mAh or 86.4Wh battery capacity, the Anker 737 Power Bank offers ample power to keep your devices running for extended periods. It can top up an iPhone 13 nearly 5 times or a 2021 iPad Pro 12.9″ 1.3 times, making it an ideal companion for long trips or situations where a power outlet is not readily available. Additionally, the power bank design makes it compliant with airline regulations, making it safe to fly with.

The Anker 737 Power Bank features three USB power connections, including two USB-C ports and one USB-A port. The USB-C ports support up to 140W of power output, allowing for fast charging even for power-hungry devices like laptops. The USB-A port offers a respectable 5V ⎓ 3A / 9V ⎓ 2A / 12V ⎓ 1.5A output. This caters to the charging needs of a wide range of devices. The power bank also supports pass-through charging, enabling users to charge the power bank while simultaneously charging their devices.

Compatibility and Ease of Use

The Anker 737 Power Bank is compatible with a wide range of devices. This is thanks to its support for various charging protocols. It is capable of delivering Power Delivery 3.1 for laptops, Qualcomm Quick Charge 5 for smartphones, and PPS (Programmable Power Supply) for Type-C devices. This broad compatibility ensures that you can charge your devices efficiently and quickly, regardless of the brand or model.

Anker has made the Anker 737 Power Bank incredibly easy to use, with its single-button operation and intuitive OLED display. The button allows users to cycle between different screens, enter or exit trickle-charge mode, and adjust the screen’s sleep settings. The OLED display provides detailed information about the charging progress, battery health, temperature, and other useful power stats. It even flips to the correct orientation automatically, thanks to the built-in gyro sensor.

Pricing and Availability

The Anker 737 Power Bank is available for purchase on Anker’s official website for $149.99. While it may be considered more expensive than other 24K power banks on the market, it’s important to note that the Anker 737 Power Bank offers advanced charging technology and a higher power output. Additionally, Anker often provides discounts and promotions. So it’s worth keeping an eye out for special offers that may make the power bank more affordable.

Anker offers a 30-day money-back guarantee and a 24-month hassle-free warranty for the device. This reflects the brand’s commitment to customer satisfaction and confidence in the quality and performance of its products. Customers can rely on Anker’s excellent customer service and support throughout their ownership of the power bank.

Overall Thoughts

The Anker 737 Power Bank, also known as the PowerCore 24K, is a remarkable charging solution for individuals who require reliable and efficient power on the go. With its sleek design, powerful charging capabilities, wide compatibility, and user-friendly features, it stands out as a top contender in the market. The price point may be higher compared to other power banks. Yet, the Anker 737 Power Bank justifies its value with its advanced technology, excellent build quality, and overall performance. For those in need of a reliable power bank for their smartphones, tablets, or even laptops, the Anker 737 Power Bank is a worthy investment that will keep their devices charged and ready at all times.

Featured Image Credit: Robert Torres, Unsplash; Thank you!

Please note that the information provided in this review is based on the available specifications and features at the time of writing. It is recommended to visit Anker’s official website or contact their customer support for the most up-to-date information and any specific inquiries.