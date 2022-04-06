Website Attributes: What Customers Are Looking For

The content of a website is one of the most significant parts of its design. With the rise of inbound marketing, content has risen to the top of the priority list for many marketers. Therefore, website attributes are crucial.

Content is exactly what search engines and users are looking for right now. It drives both visitor traffic to your site and the conversion of prospects into leads. That said, there are several things that your customers are looking for when they visit your website.

Take a look at these top website attributes and features that any business website should have:

1. The Right Messaging

Is it possible for visitors to your website to understand what you do in a matter of seconds? Do they know what page they’re on and do they understand what they’re looking at? Further, do they have a plan for what to do next?

Why should people buy, subscribe or download from you instead of someone else? What makes you different from the competition? These are all good questions to ask and answer as you consider the message you are sending.

Ideally, you would like your visitors to be aware of the answers to these questions as quickly as possible. It ought to be immediately obvious to visitors what your website is about. In addition, they must quickly know what they can do and why they should take action.

Overlooking these important website attributes could mean the difference between success and failure for your business.

2. A Compelling Offer

A corporate website aims to provide information about your products and services. However, not everyone who visits your site is ready to purchase at that time. What they want to know is what’s in it for them.

Therefore, it’s wise to provide more than just product information on your business website. For instance, you can provide educational content in the form of eBooks, videos, whitepapers, and other formats. This allows you to nurture your prospects through your marketing and sales funnels until they are ready to purchase.

It never hurts to offer a little gentle guidance through the sales process.

3. Timely Content That Is Relevant and Specific

Most everyone understands that having a large amount of content is a good thing. However, we live in an age when search engines are growing more intelligent and purchasers are becoming more selective. Therefore, quality content is becoming increasingly more important.

It’s vital to not only recognize your target audience but give them information to solve their problems. Giving your buyers sound and profitable content makes it more relevant to them. This in turn raises the overall value of the information you’re providing.

4. Feature a Wide Range of Media

Content is more than just written words. It is also a collection of ideas. Therefore, when it comes to content, media and utilities can be extremely helpful.

These are wonderful options for transforming a text-heavy website into one that appeals to a wide range of visitors. High-quality images, informational videos, user reviews, and infographics are just a few ways to use media on your website.

It may be helpful to take a look at some of your favorite websites. Ask yourself what it is that makes them your favorite. The wise use of media will no doubt be a big part of your answer.

5. Customer Stories

No matter what you’re selling, potential customers appreciate seeing proof that you’ve satisfied previous customers. This is a vital part of any business website. Consumers are more likely to purchase an item if someone else tells them of the success they’ve had with it.

In addition, it will help build trust in your business. Customer reviews, testimonials, and case studies are all excellent sources of content to include on your website. In addition, they will bring prospects closer to the final phases of the purchase process.

Make sure to budget ample time and money to build this website attribute into your business. In the long run, it will give you much more in return than what you put into it.

Image Credit: Burst; Pexels; Thank you!