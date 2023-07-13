Apple Password Manager: The Future of Passwords

Image Source: Pixabay

Apple has consistently been a market leader in secure and innovative technologies. By making the first public beta of macOS Sonoma available, the tech company has improved password security even further. In this post, we’ll take a look at the new features, compatibility, and outlook for password security in Apple’s password manager.

What is Apple Password Manager?

Apple Password Manager is a built-in password manager that allows you to securely store all your passwords. You can access it from the system settings and view your stored passwords using your fingerprint or your computer password. One of the main advantages of using a password manager is that you can use different, sophisticated passwords for every website and service where you have an account. This way, when a service faces a data breach, your online accounts remain safe. You can change your password on the targeted site and move on.

As of now, Apple’s password manager is only available on Safari. However, with the release of macOS Sonoma, the company is bringing its iCloud Passwords extension to Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge, and other browsers. As many web browsers are based on Chromium, they tend to support Chrome extensions natively. For instance, Arc and Brave should support the iCloud Passwords extension for macOS Sonoma.

iCloud Passwords Extension for Windows

In 2021, Apple released a Google Chrome extension for Windows called iCloud Passwords. The company released a similar extension for Microsoft Edge shortly after that. These extensions allow you to access your passwords stored in iCloud Keychain from your Windows computer.

With the release of macOS Sonoma, Apple is bringing the same extension to Google Chrome on Mac. This means that you can use Apple’s password manager in third-party web browsers, such as Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge, and Arc.

Compatibility with Other Browsers

As for other browsers, Apple is already actively working on porting the Microsoft Edge extension to macOS. According to Ricky Mondello, an engineer for the tech company, “We don’t have support for Mozilla Firefox at this time, but it’s a request I understand.”

Advantages of Apple Password Manager

Using Apple Password Manager has many advantages. One of the main advantages is that it is already built into your Mac, so there is no need to download any additional software. Secondly, it is highly secure, as it uses end-to-end encryption to protect your passwords. Additionally, if you store your passwords in Apple’s password manager, they are synchronized with your other Apple devices, such as your iPhone or iPad.

Passkey Support

Having a password manager that you can access from anywhere is going to be even more important in the near future as more sites start offering passkey support. For instance, you can now use a passkey to sign in to Gmail instead of the usual password. A passkey is automatically generated by your device and stored in a secure location. On macOS, it can be stored in Apple’s password manager and synchronized with your other Apple devices.

1Password vs. Apple Password Manager

Many Mac users have been enthusiastically using 1Password as their personal password manager. However, 1Password is now increasingly focused on enterprise customers and cross-platform compatibility. With the release of macOS Sonoma, many people could start considering moving away from 1Password and using Apple’s built-in password manager instead.

Shared Passwords

Shared passwords are coming with iOS 17 and macOS Sonoma too. With shared passwords, you can share a password with someone else without revealing the actual password. Instead, your shared password is encrypted and can be accessed by the other person using their own Apple device. This feature is especially useful for family members or colleagues who need to share access to certain online accounts.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Apple Password Manager is a highly secure and convenient way to store your passwords. With the release of macOS Sonoma, Apple is expanding its compatibility with third-party web browsers, making it easier for Mac users to access their passwords from any browser. Additionally, with the advent of passkey support and shared passwords, Apple is at the forefront of password security.

