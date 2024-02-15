24 Best Apple TV Apps Ranked (2024 Guide)

Apple TV has revolutionized the way we consume media, bringing the power of apps to our living rooms. With a wide range of options available, it can be overwhelming to navigate the App Store and find the best apps for your Apple TV. But fear not! We have curated a list of the 24 best Apple TV apps that will enhance your entertainment experience and keep you hooked for hours on end.

Amazon Prime Video: Unlimited Entertainment at Your Fingertips

When it comes to streaming services, Amazon Prime Video is a must-have for any Apple TV user. With a vast library of movies, TV shows, and original content, Amazon Prime Video offers endless entertainment options. From award-winning series like “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” to blockbuster movies, you’ll never run out of things to watch. And the best part? It’s completely free with your Amazon Prime membership.

Breathing Zone: Relax and Unwind with Guided Breathing Exercises

In today’s fast-paced world, finding moments of calm and relaxation is essential. That’s where Breathing Zone comes in. This app brings the power of guided breathing exercises to your Apple TV, helping you reduce stress, improve focus, and enhance your overall well-being. With customizable sessions and soothing visuals, Breathing Zone is the perfect companion for your mindfulness practice.

Brian Eno: Reflection: A Sonic Journey through Time and Space

For music enthusiasts and art lovers, Brian Eno: Reflection is a must-have app on Apple TV. This unique app combines ambient music with stunning visuals, creating a mesmerizing experience that transports you to another dimension. With an ever-evolving soundtrack and captivating visuals, Brian Eno: Reflection is a true work of art.

Carrot Weather: Stay Ahead of the Weather with a Dash of Humor

Gone are the days of boring weather apps. Carrot Weather brings a delightful twist to the genre with its snarky AI and accurate forecasts. Whether you’re planning a weekend getaway or simply want to know if it’s going to rain, Carrot Weather has got you covered. With its sleek design and humorous commentary, checking the weather has never been more enjoyable.

Disney+: Unlock the Magic of Disney and Beyond

If you’re a fan of Disney, Marvel, Star Wars, and Pixar, Disney+ is a must-have app on your Apple TV. With a vast library of movies and TV shows, including exclusive originals like “The Mandalorian” and “WandaVision,” Disney+ offers endless entertainment for the whole family. From timeless classics to the latest blockbusters, Disney+ has something for everyone.

Earthlapse 4K: Explore the Beauty of our Planet in Stunning Time-lapse

Experience the awe-inspiring beauty of our planet with Earthlapse 4K. This app takes you on a journey through time and space, showcasing stunning time-lapse photography of Earth from the International Space Station. With its breathtaking views and customizable settings, Earthlapse 4K is a visual treat for nature enthusiasts and space lovers alike.

FE File Explorer Pro TV: Access Your Media Anywhere, Anytime

If you have a vast media collection scattered across different devices, FE File Explorer Pro TV is a game-changer. This app allows you to access your media files from any device on your local network or remote servers. Whether you want to stream movies, listen to music, or browse through your photos, FE File Explorer Pro TV has got you covered. It’s the ultimate media companion for Apple TV.

Infuse: Your Personal Media Center on Apple TV

If you’re looking for a comprehensive media player for your Apple TV, look no further than Infuse. This app supports a wide range of video formats and seamlessly organizes your media library. With automatic artwork and metadata retrieval, Infuse provides a visually stunning browsing experience. Plus, with its integration with trakt.tv, you can sync your viewing progress across devices.

iTunes Movie Trailers: Stay Up to Date with the Latest Movie Releases

If you’re a movie buff, iTunes Movie Trailers is a must-have app on your Apple TV. This app provides an efficient and user-friendly way to browse and watch trailers for the latest and upcoming movies. With detailed overviews and access to current trailers, iTunes Movie Trailers helps you stay in the loop and discover new films to add to your watchlist.

JustWatch: Your Personal Movie and TV Show Guide

Not sure what to watch or where to find it? JustWatch has got you covered. This app is a one-stop-shop for all your streaming needs. It provides a comprehensive overview of available movies and TV shows across various streaming platforms. With personalized recommendations and a service-agnostic wishlist, JustWatch makes it easy to find your next binge-worthy series or movie.

Kitchen Stories: Elevate Your Culinary Skills with Delicious Recipes

If you’re a foodie or aspiring chef, Kitchen Stories is a must-have app on your Apple TV. This app is a treasure trove of mouth-watering recipes, complete with step-by-step instructions and stunning food photography. Whether you’re a beginner or a seasoned cook, Kitchen Stories has recipes for every skill level and taste. From indulgent desserts to healthy dinner options, you’ll find endless inspiration in this culinary hub.

Letterboxd: Connect with Fellow Film Enthusiasts on Apple TV

For film lovers, Letterboxd is a community-driven app that allows you to log, rate, and review your favorite movies. With Letterboxd on Apple TV, you can browse through curated lists, discover hidden gems, and connect with fellow film enthusiasts. Whether you’re a casual moviegoer or a cinephile, Letterboxd is the perfect companion for exploring the world of cinema.

Lumy: Track Daylight and Embrace Natural Lighting

Are you a photography enthusiast or simply love natural lighting? Lumy is the app for you. This app helps you track the progress of the sun and moon, providing valuable data for photographers and natural light enthusiasts. With its minimalistic design and photo frame mode, Lumy transforms your Apple TV into a virtual art piece, showcasing the beauty of natural light.

Netflix: The Ultimate Streaming Destination

No list of the best Apple TV apps would be complete without Netflix. As one of the pioneers in the streaming industry, Netflix offers a vast library of movies, TV shows, and original content. From binge-worthy series like “Stranger Things” to critically acclaimed movies, Netflix has something for everyone. With its user-friendly interface and personalized recommendations, Netflix is a must-have for any entertainment lover.

Night Sky: Explore the Wonders of the Universe from Your Living Room

If you’re fascinated by the cosmos and stargazing, Night Sky is the perfect app for your Apple TV. This app allows you to explore the wonders of the universe right from your living room. With its intuitive interface and Siri Remote compatibility, you can navigate through constellations and discover celestial bodies with ease. Whether you’re a seasoned astronomer or a curious novice, Night Sky will leave you in awe of the vastness of space.

Plex: Your Personal Media Server on Apple TV

If you have a vast media collection and want to create your own streaming library, Plex is the app for you. With Plex, you can organize and stream your movies, TV shows, music, and photos from any device. Whether you’re at home or on the go, Plex ensures that your media is accessible and beautifully presented. With its robust features and easy-to-use interface, Plex is a must-have for media enthusiasts.

Radio – Receiver: Tune in to Your Favorite Stations with Style

Gone are the days of clunky radio apps. Radio – Receiver brings a sleek and stylish interface to your Apple TV, making it a joy to tune in to your favorite stations. With its intuitive search feature and support for podcasts, Radio – Receiver ensures that you never miss a beat. Whether you’re into music, news, or podcasts, this app has it all.

Solar Walk 2: Embark on a Journey through the Solar System

Experience the wonders of our solar system with Solar Walk 2. This app takes you on a virtual tour through the planets and moons, providing valuable insights and stunning visuals along the way. With its interactive interface and Siri Remote support, Solar Walk 2 offers an immersive learning experience for space enthusiasts of all ages.

Speedtest by Ookla: Ensure a Smooth Streaming Experience

If you’re experiencing buffering issues or slow internet speeds while streaming, Speedtest by Ookla is a must-have app on your Apple TV. This app provides accurate speed test results, allowing you to troubleshoot network issues and ensure a smooth streaming experience. With its user-friendly interface and quick results, Speedtest by Ookla is an essential tool for every Apple TV user.

Steam Link: Transform Your Apple TV into a Gaming Console

If you’re a gamer, Steam Link is a game-changer for your Apple TV. This app allows you to stream games from your PC or Mac directly to your Apple TV, transforming it into a gaming console. With its seamless integration and support for various controllers, Steam Link brings console-like gaming to your living room. Say goodbye to cramped screens and embrace the big-screen gaming experience.

Streaks Workout: Get Fit and Stay Active with Personalized Workouts

If you’re looking to stay fit and active, Streaks Workout is the perfect app for your Apple TV. This app offers personalized workouts that you can do from the comfort of your own home. With a variety of exercises and customizable durations, Streaks Workout helps you build healthy habits and stay motivated. Whether you’re a fitness enthusiast or a beginner, Streaks Workout has something for everyone.

TV Maps: Explore the World from Your Living Room

Who says you need to leave your living room to explore the world? With TV Maps, you can embark on virtual journeys and discover famous landmarks right from your Apple TV. Whether you want to take a 3D tour of the Eiffel Tower or explore the streets of Tokyo, TV Maps has got you covered. With its stunning visuals and seamless navigation, TV Maps is a window to the world.

TED: Expand Your Horizons with Inspiring Talks and Ideas

If you’re looking for intellectual stimulation and thought-provoking content, TED is the app for you. With thousands of free videos featuring smart people talking about interesting things, TED offers a world of knowledge and inspiration at your fingertips. From science and technology to art and culture, TED covers a wide range of topics that will expand your horizons and ignite your curiosity.

White Noise: Relax and Sleep Better with Soothing Sounds

If you struggle with sleep or simply need to relax, White Noise is the perfect app for your Apple TV. This app provides a wide range of soothing sounds, including gentle waves, rain showers, and even a crackling fireplace. With its customizable settings and sleep timer, White Noise creates a peaceful ambiance that will help you unwind and drift off to sleep.

Maximizing Your Apple TV’s Potential: Tips and Tricks

Unlocking the full potential of your Apple TV can transform your entertainment experience, making it more enjoyable and tailored to your preferences. This section will guide you through tips and tricks to get the most out of your Apple TV, ensuring you’re leveraging all its features and capabilities.

Optimizing Home Screen Organization

Your Apple TV’s home screen is your gateway to entertainment. Customize it by arranging apps according to your usage preferences. Hold down the touch surface on the Siri Remote until the app icon wiggles, then swipe to reposition it. Group your most-used apps at the top for quick access, and relegate lesser-used ones to the bottom.

Mastering the Siri Remote

The Siri Remote is a powerful tool for navigating your Apple TV. Beyond basic navigation, use Siri to perform voice searches for content, control playback, and even manage your smart home devices compatible with Apple HomeKit. Hold down the microphone button and speak your command, like “Find comedy movies” or “Turn off the living room lights.”

Personalizing Your Viewing Experience

Apple TV allows you to create multiple profiles, ensuring personalized content recommendations and watchlists for each family member. Switch between profiles from the Control Center to keep your recommendations and up next queue specific to your viewing habits.

Exploring Apple TV’s Hidden Features

Picture in Picture : Watch a video in a small window while browsing other apps. Start playing a video, swipe down to bring up the menu, and select the Picture in Picture option.

: Watch a video in a small window while browsing other apps. Start playing a video, swipe down to bring up the menu, and select the Picture in Picture option. Aerial Screensavers : Enjoy breathtaking aerial shots from around the world as your screensaver. You can even swipe on the touchpad to change the view.

: Enjoy breathtaking aerial shots from around the world as your screensaver. You can even swipe on the touchpad to change the view. AirPlay : Use AirPlay to share or mirror content from your iPhone, iPad, or Mac to your Apple TV. It’s perfect for showing off photos, videos, or presentations on a bigger screen.

: Use AirPlay to share or mirror content from your iPhone, iPad, or Mac to your Apple TV. It’s perfect for showing off photos, videos, or presentations on a bigger screen. Apple Arcade: If you love gaming, Apple Arcade offers a plethora of games with a single subscription. It turns your Apple TV into a gaming console with games for every age and interest.

Staying Up to Date

Ensure your Apple TV software is always up to date to benefit from the latest features and improvements. Go to Settings > System > Software Updates and turn on “Automatically Update” to keep your device current without manual intervention.

Enhancing Your Sound Experience

Pair your Apple TV with a HomePod or other AirPlay 2 compatible speakers for a superior audio experience. This setup is ideal for movie nights, providing richer, more immersive sound. Go to Settings > Video and Audio > Audio Output to select your speakers.

By implementing these tips and tricks, you can elevate your Apple TV experience, making it more tailored, convenient, and enjoyable. Whether it’s through smarter navigation, personalized content, or enhanced audio-visual settings, these adjustments will help you maximize the entertainment value of your Apple TV.

Wrapping Up

With these 24 must-have Apple TV apps, you’ll never run out of entertainment options. From streaming services and relaxation apps to gaming and educational tools, there’s something for everyone. So grab your Apple TV remote and start exploring the world of apps that will take your entertainment experience to new heights. Happy streaming!

FAQ: All About Apple TV

How Do I Find Hidden Apps on Apple TV?

To find hidden apps on Apple TV, go to the Settings app, then choose “Apps.” From there, select “Manage Installed Apps” to see a list of all your apps, including any that are hidden. You can choose to unhide apps from this menu.

What Apps Can I Install on Apple TV?

Apple TV supports a wide range of apps, including streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, and Disney+, sports apps like ESPN, productivity tools, and games. You can browse and download apps from the Apple TV App Store.

Which Apple TV Is Best for Streaming?

The Apple TV 4K (2nd generation, released in 2021) is currently the best option for streaming, offering high-quality 4K HDR content, Dolby Atmos sound, and a faster processor for smooth performance.

What Is the Best Thing About Apple TV?

The best thing about Apple TV is its seamless integration with the Apple ecosystem, offering features like AirPlay, iCloud Photo Library, and Apple Music. The user interface is intuitive, and the device provides access to a wide variety of content in high quality.

What Is the Downside of Apple TV?

The downside of Apple TV is its price, which is higher than many other streaming devices. Additionally, while it offers a vast app library, some apps and services may not be available depending on your region.

Is Apple TV Worth It for Streaming?

Whether Apple TV is worth it for streaming depends on your needs and budget. If you’re invested in the Apple ecosystem and prioritize high-quality streaming and a user-friendly experience, Apple TV is a great choice. However, more affordable options are available if you’re looking for basic streaming capabilities.

Why Do I Need Apple TV If I Have a Smart TV?

You might consider Apple TV even if you have a smart TV for its superior processing power, which can lead to a smoother interface and faster app performance. Apple TV also offers exclusive features like Apple Arcade, Fitness+, and integration with other Apple devices and services.

What Is the Point of Paying for Apple TV?

Paying for Apple TV gives you access to Apple’s streaming hardware, which offers an enhanced viewing experience, exclusive Apple services, and features not available on all smart TVs or other streaming devices. It’s an investment in the ecosystem and the quality of service.

What Is the Difference Between Apple TV and Apple TV+?

Apple TV is the hardware device that connects to your TV and streams content from various apps and services. Apple TV+ is Apple’s subscription streaming service offering original movies, TV shows, and documentaries. You can access Apple TV+ on the Apple TV device, as well as on other compatible devices.

