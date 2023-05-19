Best pillow cube

With technological advancements, it can sometimes feel like everyone is busy all the time. It feels like less and less time is spent relaxing or taking a second to breathe during the day. In today’s world, everything seems to be moving faster and faster. Getting a good night’s sleep has never been more critical. Everyone loves waking up feeling rested and refreshed. Unfortunately, it can feel more and more difficult by the day to get that rejuvenating sleep. There are plenty of options available nowadays like medications and adjustable mattresses that may help to improve your sleep. But one option that seems to be overlooked is a good, high-quality pillow. And speaking of pillows, one of the best options currently available is the Pillow Cube.

This article will take a look at the benefits of the Pillow Cube. Additionally, we’ll take a look at some of Pillow Cube’s best models currently available. Here is a comprehensive guide to the best Pillow Cubes.

What is Pillow Cube?

For those who don’t know, Pillow Cube is a pillow designed for side sleepers by side sleepers. Regular pillows are made by stuffing foam or feathers into an often cheap sack. For normal sleepers, these pillows may get the job done without complaint, but for side sleepers, they don’t provide nearly enough support for the head or the neck. You can try stacking your pillows, fluffing them, or even folding the pillow on top of itself, but nothing ever really does the trick. This is where the Pillow Cube comes into play.

The Pillow Cube is designed with a unique and somewhat odd-looking cubic shape. Unlike similar products that lay flat and are much longer than it is thick. Additionally, it has a thick, block shape. The goal of the Pillow Cube is to close the gap between the mattress and your head as you sleep on your side. Thus the somewhat tall-looking pillow. By closing the gap between the mattress and your head, it provides additional support for both your head and neck. This can help you achieve better, more restorative sleep and even help to alleviate some of the pains that come along with sleeping on your side. So, what are some of the top models available from Pillow Cube?

First and foremost, we have to take a look at the standard Side Cube. Tailored specifically for those who sleep on their side, the Side Cube provides extra support to the head and neck area as you sleep. The Side Cube pillow is filled with breathable viscoelastic polyurethane foam designed to provide you with a cool and comfortable night’s sleep. Its firmness is specifically engineered to provide side sleepers with a better night’s rest. The Side Cube comes with a thin, standard, and thick option to provide the best sleep for your body type. For side sleepers, the Side Cube can help you fall asleep faster, stay asleep longer, and can alleviate some of the pains associated with poor sleep. Pricing for the Side Cube starts at $149.

Side Sleeper Ice Cube Pillow

Specifically designed for those who tend to run hot, the Side Sleeper Ice Cube Pillow can help keep you cool during the night. Just like the Side Cube, it is specifically designed for those who sleep on their side. Made with high-quality memory foam, the Side Sleeper Ice provides extra support to the head and neck area, just like the standard Side Cube. However, what sets the Ice Cube apart are the frozen fibers that keep your head cool all night long. On average the Side Sleeper Ice Cube Pillow stays around 10 degrees cooler than the standard model. Pricing for the Side Sleeper Ice Cube Pillow starts at $179.99.

Lastly, let’s touch quickly on Pillow Cube’s Sidekick. Designed with the same quality material as the Side Cube, the Sidekick is the perfect travel pillow for side sleepers. The Sidekick provides the same support as the other models, but it can be stored easily in a suitcase or travel bag. Pricing for the Sidekick pillow starts as low as $69.99.

Summary: Best Pillow Cube

All in all, the pillows from Pillow Cube could be a game-changer in the way you rest and recover. Designed specifically for side sleepers who need extra neck support, the Pillow Cubs are much thicker than a regular pillow. The standard Side Cube model is a great base model to consider, or you could look into the Side Sleeper Ice Cube if you are looking to stay cooler during the night. The Sidekick is the optimal travel pillow for side sleepers. No matter which product you choose, Pillow Cube can help you make the most of your sleep in a hectic world.