18 Best Tablet Apps For 2024

Tablets have become an integral part of our lives, serving as versatile devices that bridge the gap between smartphones and laptops. Whether you use your tablet for work, entertainment, or creativity, having the right apps can greatly enhance your tablet experience. In this article, we will explore some of the best tablet apps available, designed to make the most of the larger screens and provide a seamless user experience. From productivity tools to entertainment options, we have curated a list of top tablet apps that are sure to impress.

Google News: Stay Informed with a Tablet-Optimized News Feed

Staying up-to-date with the latest news is essential, and Google News is a top choice for tablet users. With its two-column layout in portrait orientation and seamless landscape support, Google News is optimized for larger screens. This app allows you to personalize your news feed based on your interests, ensuring that you receive relevant and timely updates. Additionally, Google News supports subscriptions to renowned outlets like The Washington Post and The Wall Street Journal, allowing you to access your favorite newspapers within a single app.

Microsoft Office: Unlock Your Productivity Potential

Microsoft Office is a powerhouse when it comes to productivity apps, and its tablet-optimized versions are no exception. With a familiar Ribbon interface and extensive keyboard shortcuts, Microsoft Office apps provide a seamless and efficient experience on tablets. The suite includes Word, Excel, and PowerPoint, all bundled together in a single app. Microsoft has also integrated features like Office Lens scanner and note syncing with Windows 10, making it a comprehensive solution for tablet users. It’s worth noting that creating and editing documents requires a Microsoft 365 subscription, which offers access to web, mobile, and desktop versions of Office applications, along with 1TB of OneDrive storage.

Google Maps: Navigate with Ease on Your Tablet

Tablets are excellent devices for navigation, especially with Google Maps. This app offers a user interface that is well-suited for tablets in both portrait and landscape modes. With intuitive navigation controls and a layout that prioritizes the map view while providing detailed information on the left panel, Google Maps ensures that you can easily find your way around. Whether you’re exploring new places or relying on the map for navigation, Google Maps on a tablet provides a seamless and immersive experience.

Pocket: Read Distraction-Free on Your Tablet

If you enjoy reading articles and saving content from the web, Pocket is a must-have app for tablet users. Pocket allows you to save text content and presents it in a distraction-free format, perfect for reading on a tablet. With its tablet interface optimized for both portrait and landscape orientations, Pocket offers a seamless reading experience on larger screens. While the app is available for free, a subscription allows for enhanced search capabilities and a permanent library of saved content.

Gmail: Manage Your Email Effectively on Tablets

Gmail remains one of the most popular email apps, and its tablet interface is designed to make managing your email a breeze. With a two-column layout on larger screens, Gmail on tablets provides a spacious inbox view on the left and the selected message on the right. The app also offers keyboard shortcuts for quickly managing your messages, further enhancing your productivity. If you prefer exploring alternative email apps or want to try something new, Microsoft Outlook is another excellent choice for Android tablet users. It supports third-party email services in addition to Microsoft Outlook.com, allowing you to use it without switching email addresses.

MyScript Nebo: Take Digital Notes with Handwriting Recognition

For those who prefer taking handwritten notes on their tablet, MyScript Nebo is an exceptional app. This note-taking application can convert your handwritten sentences into text, making it a valuable tool for tablet users with an active stylus pen. MyScript Nebo offers a wide range of features, including the ability to embed images, drawings, and other resources into your notes. It’s important to note that MyScript Nebo requires a compatible Android device with an active stylus pen, such as a Galaxy Tab S6 or S6 Lite.

Feedly: Stay Updated with Personalized News Aggregation

If you’re looking for an alternative to Google News, Feedly is a fantastic option. Similar to Google News, Feedly aggregates content based on your interests, providing a magazine-like layout that is well-suited for tablets. Whether you want to replace your physical newspaper or catch up on your favorite hobbies, Feedly allows you to curate your own content and stay informed. While the system is not infallible, Feedly remains one of the top news aggregating apps on the Play Store, offering a user-friendly interface and seamless reading experience.

Solid Explorer File Manager: Effortlessly Manage Files on Your Tablet

Solid Explorer File Manager is an excellent tool for tablet users who frequently move files around on their devices. With its clean and intuitive tablet interface, Solid Explorer offers a dual-panel mode that allows for easy file transfer between two directories. The app also supports network drives, batch operations, and integration with various cloud storage services. Solid Explorer offers a 14-day free trial, after which a one-time in-app purchase unlocks full access.

Gboard Keyboard: Type with Ease on Your Tablet

The default keyboard application on many Android devices, Gboard, offers a feature that is particularly useful on tablets – one-handed mode. With Gboard, you can move the keyboard to a floating window by tapping the detached keyboard icon in the toolbar. This makes typing on a tablet in one-handed mode much easier, especially when utilizing swipe gestures between letters. Gboard also offers a wide range of customization options and language support, ensuring a seamless typing experience on your tablet.

Vivaldi Browser: Browse the Web with Enhanced Tablet Features

While Chrome is the go-to browser for many Android users, Vivaldi offers a browsing experience that is optimized for tablets. Vivaldi shares the same core engine as Chrome but provides additional features such as a built-in tracker blocker, an option to always view desktop sites, a speed dial, and a built-in screenshot utility. These tablet-specific features make Vivaldi an excellent choice for users who want a browsing experience tailored to their tablet’s larger screen.

SketchBook: Unleash Your Creativity with Tablet-Optimized Drawing

If you have a creative side and enjoy digital drawing, SketchBook is a must-have app for your tablet. With its extensive set of features, SketchBook is designed for everything from industrial design sketches to digital art. The app works best with tablets and active stylus pens, offering advanced brush engines, non-destructive layers and masks, vector artwork support, and tools for creating animations. Despite having a steeper learning curve compared to other drawing apps, SketchBook provides a powerful toolset for artists on tablets.

Amazon Kindle: Read Your Favorite Books and Magazines on a Larger Screen

For avid readers who enjoy the convenience of digital reading, the Amazon Kindle app is an excellent choice for tablets. The app allows you to access Amazon’s extensive e-book store, offering a wide range of books, magazines, and newspapers. With its tablet-optimized layout, the Kindle app utilizes the entire screen, providing a immersive reading experience. The app also offers features like warm lighting options and independent screen dimming, allowing you to customize your reading experience according to your preferences.

Adobe Lightroom: Edit and Enhance Your Photos on a Tablet

Photography enthusiasts can take their editing skills to the next level with Adobe Lightroom. This powerful image editor is available on Android tablets, allowing you to edit and enhance your photos on a larger screen. Lightroom for Android supports image watermarks, providing professional-level editing capabilities. Whether you’re editing photos taken with your tablet’s camera or importing images from other devices, Lightroom offers a comprehensive set of tools to bring out the best in your photos.

Google Keep: Stay Organized with Cross-Platform Note-Taking

Google Keep is a versatile note and list application that offers cross-platform support, making it an ideal choice for tablet users. With its tablet-optimized interface, Google Keep allows you to attach files, create reminders, and organize your notes effectively. While there are more feature-rich note-taking apps available, Google Keep strikes a balance between simplicity and functionality.

Krita: Professional-Grade Drawing App for Tablets

Krita is a popular open-source raster graphics editor that is now available on Android tablets. With its advanced brush engine, non-destructive layers and masks, vector artwork support, and tools for creating animations, Krita provides a professional-grade drawing experience. The tablet version of Krita closely resembles its desktop counterpart, offering a familiar interface and robust features. While it may have a steeper learning curve compared to other drawing apps, Krita is a powerful tool for artists looking to unleash their creativity on tablets.

Google Photos: Organize and View Your Photos on a Tablet

Google Photos has seen recent updates that bring tablet UIs to the app, taking advantage of the extra screen space. The app offers a layout that allows you to view multiple galleries at once, providing an efficient way to organize and categorize your photos. With Google Photos on your tablet, you can easily access and categorize your content, making it a breeze to relive your favorite memories.

Microsoft OneNote: Take Notes and Stay Organized

Microsoft OneNote is a popular notebook application that is well-suited for Android tablets. With its tablet-optimized interface, OneNote allows you to organize your notes into sections and pages, sync data across different platforms, and integrate files from your Microsoft account. Whether you’re taking typed text, images, files, or drawings, OneNote offers a versatile and intuitive note-taking experience. It’s worth noting that while the Android version of OneNote may not fully support all features available in the desktop app, it remains a powerful tool for tablet users.

Todoist: Master Your Tasks and Projects

For those looking to improve productivity and stay organized, Todoist is a top-tier app that should be on every tablet. This task management and to-do list app stands out with its clean, user-friendly interface optimized for tablet screens, providing a broad view of your tasks and projects. Todoist allows you to create, manage, and prioritize tasks with ease, integrating seamlessly with various productivity tools and platforms.

Whether you’re planning a complex project, setting daily reminders, or tracking habits, Todoist offers a comprehensive set of features to keep you on track. You can categorize tasks into projects, assign deadlines, set priorities, and even delegate tasks to others if you’re working in a team. The app’s natural language input makes adding new tasks intuitive and quick, allowing you to capture thoughts and responsibilities as they come to you.

One of the strengths of Todoist is its flexibility. It caters to both personal and professional use, making it suitable for individuals looking to streamline their personal life or professionals managing multiple projects and deadlines. The app also provides insightful productivity trends, helping you understand your work habits and how you can improve them.

While Todoist offers a robust free version, its premium and business plans unlock additional features such as task labels, reminders, and enhanced collaboration tools, making it a scalable solution for users with varying needs.

Incorporating Todoist into your tablet enhances your ability to manage your life and work from one central place, turning your device into a powerful organizational tool. Whether you’re at home, in the office, or on the go, Todoist ensures that your tasks and projects are always at your fingertips, making it an essential app for anyone looking to boost their productivity on their tablet.

Conclusion: Elevate Your Tablet Experience with the Best Apps

Tablets have redefined convenience and versatility in the digital age, serving as a bridge between the compactness of smartphones and the robustness of laptops. The right selection of apps can transform your tablet into a powerhouse for productivity, a creative studio, or a relaxing entertainment hub. This guide has introduced a diverse array of apps designed to harness the full potential of your tablet, from keeping you informed with Google News to enhancing productivity with Microsoft Office, and fostering creativity with apps like SketchBook and Krita.

The journey to enhance your tablet experience begins with understanding your personal or professional needs. Whether you’re delving into the depths of articles with Pocket, navigating unknown locales with Google Maps, managing your digital life with Google Keep, or capturing and editing stunning photos with Adobe Lightroom, each app brings its unique flavor to your tablet experience. For readers and learners, the Amazon Kindle app provides a vast library at your fingertips, while Feedly offers a personalized way to stay updated on topics that interest you.

Embracing these tablet-optimized apps means not just improving efficiency or entertainment but also discovering new ways to interact with content, manage your daily tasks, and express your creativity. Each app, whether for organization, creativity, or information, is a tool that, when used effectively, can significantly enhance the functionality of your tablet, making it a more integral part of your daily life.

As tablets continue to evolve, so too will the apps that populate their screens. Staying informed about new app releases and updates can help you continuously refine and improve your tablet experience. Remember, the true power of your tablet lies not just in its hardware but in the software you choose to install on it.

In conclusion, your tablet is a canvas waiting to be filled, a blank page ready to be written upon. By selecting the right apps, you can tailor your device to suit your lifestyle, enhancing both your productivity and leisure. The apps listed in this article are just the starting point—explore, experiment, and discover the endless possibilities that tablet apps can offer. Transform your tablet into the ultimate tool for work, play, and everything in between, and make the most of every swipe, tap, and pinch.

FAQ: Optimizing Your Android Tablet Experience

What is the best app on my tablet?

The “best” app depends on your personal needs and interests. Explore categories like productivity, entertainment, health, or education to find apps that best match your lifestyle. Popular options include Evernote for note-taking, Netflix for streaming, and Adobe Lightroom for photo editing.

How can I make my tablet better?

Improve your tablet by updating the operating system and apps, deleting unused apps, increasing storage space, and using accessories like a stylus or keyboard for better functionality. Adjusting settings for better battery life and screen brightness can also enhance your experience.

Are Android tablet apps getting better?

Yes, Android tablet apps have improved significantly in terms of design, functionality, and user experience. Developers are continuously updating apps to utilize the latest Android features and adapt to different screen sizes and resolutions.

How do I get the most out of my Android tablet?

Maximize your tablet’s potential by customizing your home screen, organizing apps into folders, utilizing widgets, and exploring Google Play Store for apps that cater to your needs. Take advantage of features like split-screen mode and Google Assistant for increased productivity.

How do I clean and speed up my tablet?

To clean and speed up your tablet, clear the cache, uninstall unused apps, and delete unnecessary files. Regularly update your apps and operating system. Consider using a reliable cleaning app to help manage storage and memory more efficiently.

How do I make my tablet work like a phone?

To use your tablet like a phone, install apps that support voice and video calls, such as Skype, WhatsApp, or Google Duo. Ensure your tablet is connected to Wi-Fi or has a cellular connection if it supports a SIM card.

How many years should an Android tablet last?

An Android tablet typically lasts between 3 to 5 years, depending on usage, maintenance, and build quality. Regular updates and proper care can extend your tablet’s lifespan.

How often should you replace an Android tablet?

Consider replacing your Android tablet every 3 to 5 years or when it no longer supports the latest software updates, becomes too slow, or doesn’t meet your needs. However, with good care and minimal requirements, some tablets can last longer.

What is the difference between an Android and a tablet?

“Android” refers to the operating system developed by Google, used by various devices, including tablets. A “tablet” is a type of mobile device with a touchscreen, larger than a smartphone but smaller than a laptop. Tablets can run different operating systems, including Android.

Featured Image Credit: Photo by Dan Nelson; Unsplash – Thank you!