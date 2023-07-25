Microsoft Surface PCs: Which is the Right Choice for You?

Explore the realm of premium Windows hardware, and you’ll encounter the remarkable Surface brand by Microsoft. With its innovative, tablet-like configurations, the Surface line has expanded over the years, encompassing an entire family of computers, from standard laptops to colossal desktops. Unparalleled in its Windows experience, the Surface series has become a benchmark for PC makers attempting to replicate its detachable-keyboard-rocking, kickstand-packing design. Amidst this vast selection, determining the best Surface device for individual needs can be a challenging task. In this guide, we meticulously curated the crème de la crème of Surface devices, ensuring there’s something for everyone.

If you seek the latest versions of Surface devices, it’s wise to hold off purchasing as Microsoft released the Surface Pro 9, Surface Laptop 5, and Surface Studio 2+ in October 2022. In all likelihood, next-generation versions of these products will be launched within the next few months.

For most people, the Surface Laptop 4 is the ideal choice. Although it lacks the transforming, flexible features of its famous counterparts, its slim case, stunning 13.5-inch high-resolution display, and excellent keyboard make it a top pick.

The Surface Laptop 5 presents an awkward choice as it offers only incremental changes from its predecessor, feels outdated, and lacks a fingerprint scanner and AMD processor option. The Surface Laptop 4 might be a more cost-effective and sensible option.

The Surface Pro 9 excels as the best 2-in-1 laptop, maintaining the original Surface design with a kickstand and keyboard cover, while boasting updated processors and a new 5G option.

For students or those on a budget, the 10.5-inch Surface Go 3 is the most affordable and portable option with excellent Surface Pen compatibility for note-taking.

Power users seeking flexibility and graphics power will be thrilled with the Surface Laptop Studio—a powerhouse transformer with a 2-in-1 laptop and tablet design, complete with optional Nvidia GeForce RTX discrete graphics card.

The Surface Laptop Go 2 is a delightful smaller laptop, combining style and portability, though it does make some compromises to maintain its low price.

The Surface Studio 2+ stands out as the best all-in-one desktop for graphic designers, featuring a flexible hinge and Thunderbolt 4 support, alongside powerful 11th-gen Intel Core i7 processors and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics.

Microsoft has managed to improve the Surface lineup over the years, but certain imperfections may impact users’ experiences. These include the need to purchase Surface Pen separately and the mix of USB-C ports alongside the magnetic Surface Connect charger.

To enhance your Surface experience, Microsoft offers a range of accessories, including Surface Pro Type Cover, Surface Pen, Surface Slim Pen 2, and the eco-friendly Microsoft Ocean Plastic Mouse.

For financing options, consider purchasing through Citizens Pay or PayPal Pay Later for interest-free payments on Surface devices over $900. To ensure protection for your valuable Surface device, invest in Microsoft Complete extended warranty, offering additional coverage and two accidental damage claims with a deductible.

