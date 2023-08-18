Bezos Buys $71 Million Miami Mansion

Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon, has recently purchased an extravagant waterfront estate on the renowned artificial barrier island in Miami, commonly known as the “Billionaire Bunker.” This exclusive neighborhood is home to numerous celebrities, including Tom Brady, Ivanka Trump, and Jared Kushner. Bezos’s lavish property, which cost a staggering $71 million, features contemporary architecture, breathtaking waterfront vistas, and all the amenities a billionaire could ask for. As more high-profile residents move in, the island becomes an even more sought-after and secure haven for the wealthy.

At 59 years old, Bezos has reportedly spent an impressive $68 million on the 2.8-acre (1.1-hectare) estate, which has three bedrooms. After stepping down as CEO of Amazon in 2021, Bezos added this spectacular property to his considerable real estate portfolio. The luxurious estate offers various high-end amenities such as a swimming pool, tennis court, and beautiful gardens designed by esteemed landscape architect Nancy Goslee Power. This latest addition reinforces Bezos’s status as a prominent real estate tycoon and provides him with a luxurious retreat during his semi-retirement.

Although Miami-Dade property documents list MTM Star International as the previous owner of the opulent estate, the county website does not explicitly name Bezos as the current owner. It only states that the property was sold in June. However, multiple sources with knowledge of the real estate transaction have verified that Bezos is the new owner of the lavish estate. This purchase further extends the billionaire’s remarkable collection of luxury properties throughout the United States.

According to village manager Guillermo Olmedillo, no details regarding the recent sale are available, but he confirms the village has its own country club and police department. These amenities, along with various recreational facilities and community events, contribute to a safe and engaging environment for all residents.

County records reveal that the estate’s sales history includes a $1.4 million transaction in 1982. Since then, substantial improvements and additions have significantly raised the property’s value. In recent years, the area’s luxury real estate market has experienced rapid growth, attracting discerning investors and homeowners.

The lavish 9,300-square-foot (864-square-meter) residence also features a swimming pool, extensive outdoor space for hosting events and leisure activities, and a luxurious yet comfortable interior. It boasts spacious living spaces and state-of-the-art amenities throughout the house.

Interestingly, Bezos has a personal connection to Miami, as he attended Palmetto High School in his youth. This tie to the city could potentially impact his interest in Miami as a suitable location for future business ventures. His familiarity with the area may offer an edge in navigating the local market and fostering strong partnerships.

