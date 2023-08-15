Billionaire Entrepreneurs Transforming Industries Globally

Global billionaire entrepreneurs thrive, as demonstrated by inspiring success stories in Forbes’ 45 international editions. WiseTech Global founder Richard White saw his net worth rise to $5.5 billion due to the company’s impressive growth. Flávia Montebeller’s Mboom expects $33 million in revenue in 2021 through successful makeup collaborations with Brazilian influencers. Co-founded by Kristian Demirev, SK-PSD Group reported a $280 million revenue in 2022, driven by rapid expansion in the animal food protein supply sector. Pranoti Nagarkar’s inventive kitchen robot, Rotimatic, has turned Zimplistic into a $126 million business, revolutionizing home cooking globally. Anil Goud and Tommy Hendra’s Senzira aims to transform cancer diagnostics with their cutting-edge biosensor products, backed by significant funding.

HIF Global targets broader carbon-neutral fuel production by developing larger plants in Texas and Tasmania, building upon its initial eFuels facility in Chile. Colombia’s top ten billionaire entrepreneurs have been instrumental in finalizing M&A deals accounting for 2% of the nation’s GDP. Costa Rica’s digital technology sector witnesses rapid growth fueled by a 55% female engineering student population at the Latin American University of Science and Technology.

Forbes Czech celebrates Pavlína Němcová’s entrepreneurial journey as she transitions from modeling to establishing her beauty and wellness line, while upholding a strong commitment to philanthropy. Forbes Ecuador commemorates Santiago Gangotena Gonzáles and his contributions across academia, entrepreneurship, art, and spirituality.

Egyptian Exchange’s Rami El-Dokany aims to attract billionaire entrepreneurs and digitize the stock market to modernize and boost efficiency. Paris-based Blast.Club, founded by Anthony Bourbon, has raised $109 million in funding, led by VC Techstars, to make venture capital more accessible for French entrepreneurs. Diana Kiguradze champions a cashless economy in Georgia and Armenia by promoting contactless payments for efficient and convenient financial experiences.

Nikolas Tsakos’ shipping company in Athens achieved record profits and $860 million in revenue in 2022 while expanding its fleet. Hungary’s Mobilfox, led by László Gábor Belicza, evolved from mobile phone case retail to manufacturing, with 2022 sales exceeding $13 million. Lastly, Tesla is in talks to potentially open a factory in India, aiming to expand the electric vehicle market and tap into the country’s vast resources.

First Reported on: forbes.com

