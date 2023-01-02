Collaborative vs Non-Collaborative Robots, and Its Advantages

Collaborative robots are also called cobots. They have revolutionized the methods of production in this modern technological world due to their remarkably collaborating nature with humans. You can say that collaborative robots are the friends of human employees in industries. Unlike traditional non-collaborative robots, cobots work alongside humans in the same space. Maybe in your next job, you will get the experience of working with a cobot. But like everything else in this universe, both collaborative and non-collaborative robots (traditional robots) have their pros and cons. Let’s have a look. We are here to tell you all the nitty-gritty of cobots versus non-collaborative robots, and their advantages.

Collaborative Robots Are More Flexible

Collaborative robots are flexible in comparison to non-collaborative robots. Due to the small size of collaborative robots, engineers can easily assemble them. You can also easily relocate these robots from one organization to another organization. On the other hand, non-collaborative robots have comparatively large sizes. You can’t effortlessly move them from one workplace to another workplace.

Installation Method

If we compare the installation method of both types of robots, then we can easily see that collaborative robots are easier to install in a production plant. Believe it that you even don’t need any type of programming for the installation of collaborative robots. Yes, this is true. You don’t need coding for teaching different tasks to your collaborative robots. What you have to do is to press a teaching button on the collaborative robots. After that, you guide your collaborative robot with your hands. You perform the task by moving the hand of the robot with your hand for once. Then your collaborative robot will perform that task again and again without your help.

Now, if you want to change the task of the collaborative robot, don’t rush to call the software engineer. There is no need. Just again press the teaching button on the collaborative robot and guide the new task to the robot with your hand for one time only. On the contrary, non-collaborative robots need a complex set of installations. A layman can’t teach new tasks to non-traditional robots. Only computer programming can install these non-collaborative robots.

Cost

Moreover, cobots are more economical than non-collaborative robots. Production of non-collaborative robots put a heavy burden on your pocket. Aside from this, they also need a robotic expert during their working operations. Apart from that non-collaborative robots also need complex programming and training. But with collaborative robots, there is no need for robotic experts and complex programming. That’s why cobots are best for small and medium-sized enterprises. But if your production plant is very large, then you need a non-collaborative robot.

Speed

The speed of collaborative robots is fair enough to deal with the work. However, traditional robots seem to work fastly. In an analysis report, non-collaborative robots have four times greater speed than collaborative robots which is too much.

Safety of Work Environment

While considering the safety of the work environment, collaborative robots provide a safer work environment than traditional robots. Cobots don’t need a specialized work cell for their work. Moreover, they can even be used in complex medical operations where there is no margin for even a small mistake.

Friends of Employees

Collaborative robots are the friends of employees and they work together in the same working space without any fear from each other. They help the employees in performing their boring and repetitive work. In this way, employees find a friend that helps them in completing their work. On the contrary, traditional robots have no such positive impact on human employees as these robots can snatch the employees’ jobs. Thus, employees face the fear of being jobless due to these traditional robots.

Handling of Heavy Load

If your production plant needs a robot for a higher load, you must opt for non-collaborative robots. A collaborative robot cannot handle heavy loads. They can work best only with a load range of 3 kg to 10 kg. Whereas, a traditional robot can even handle the weight of 2 tons.

Return on Investment (ROI)

There is no doubt that the return on investment is high for cobots than for non-collaborative robots. As the cost of production and installation is low for a cobot, thus they ensure a higher return on investment. On the other hand, the traditional robot needs rigorous programming and complex installation, thus they have comparatively less return on investment in a short period.

In a nutshell, both have their advantages and disadvantages. If you need robots for small and medium-sized enterprises or complex surgical tasks, you can go for collaborative robots. But if you need robots for lifting heavy loads in a large industry, you must go for non-collaborative robots.