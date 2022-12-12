Board games have been a form of entertainment for decades. However, we can agree that carrying board games around is a tedious task. And then the hassle of having people come over to your place to play. However, these problems have been solved by technology. There are tons of board games available online that you can download on your phone with your friends anywhere, anytime. Here are 7 classic board games you can play on your phone.

1. Scrabble

Everyone has played Scrabble once in their lives. However, we all can agree that taking care of the game was a bigger task than winning it against an opponent. Therefore, to make things easy – you can download the mobile version of the classic scrabble and enjoy it without having to worry about the missing pieces.

On top of this, you can also play a match against the computer to work on your prowess in the game. And once you are ready, you can also invite your friends from Facebook for a match. And the best part about playing scrabble is that you get to improve your vocabulary.

2. Pictionary Air

Pictionary has been a childhood favorite of many people. However, Pictionary air has made it 10 times more fun to play the classic game with your friends and family. With the Pictionary app, you can draw anything in the air (yes!) and the augmented reality technology will pick that up and show other players what you are trying to draw.

It’s a great way to keep children occupied during summer. And you will not have to worry about them making a mess with their pens and paper. On top of this, this game will also polish your creative skills. So, it’s a win-win situation!

3. Chess

Chess is known as a classic game that lends its class to the player who’s playing it. However, getting your hands on a good board of chess can be a little expensive. Therefore, chess is also available online for everyone. And the best thing about it is that you can play against the computer to polish your skills. You do not need another person to play the game. Just open up your phone and get going!

4. Monopoly

Monopoly – like scrabble is a classic that everyone loves. But again, it is so hard to take care of every card of the game that everyone ends up abandoning the board game altogether. But, with the mobile version of monopoly – you can play the game without worrying about missing cards, etc.

On top of this, you don’t even have to wait for anyone to come to your place to play. Just send them an invitation and play monopoly online. It’s convenient and a lot more fun!

5. Ludo Star

Ludo is a board game that is insanely popular in South Asia. People just love playing it with their friends and family over some tea. However, since everyone is so busy with their lives – it is hard to take time out and be in one place for the game. So, ludo star is the mobile version of ludo that anyone can play. It has the option to invite friends from Facebook for matches and if you do not have friends – you can play the game with random people too.

The game requires 2 (minimum) – 4 (maximum) people. And when you have the right people – the game grasps your attention like anything.

6. Ticket to Ride

Yes, it is not considered a “classic” – but the ticket to ride over time has gained immense popularity. However, the game 5 players. It is a tedious task to have 5 people who can play the game with you. But, the mobile version of the ticket to ride can be a lifesaver! You can hop on to your mobile – and play the game with your friends. You won’t have to take the game out of the box and ask everyone to join. Just get the phone out and start playing!

7. Clue

The clue is a mystery board game. The premise revolves around a murder – you need to look for “clues” to find out who committed the murder. The game is fun because you are actively involved to find out who did it.

Takeaway

Playing board games on your phone is 10 times more fun. It’s because you always find new people to play with and make friends with these classic board games. On top of this, you can access the game from anywhere. You don’t have to be in the same place as your friends to have some fun. Just download the application and send them an e-invite. We have curated a list of 7 classic board games that you can download now – and enjoy with your friends and family.