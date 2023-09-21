Danny Trejo Battles in Like a Dragon

Experienced actor Danny Trejo has recently been announced to join the upcoming game, Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, where he will play the role of Dwight, the ruthless leader of the Barracudas, a Hawaiian gang. Launching on January 26, 2024, the game follows the protagonist Ichiban Kasuga in his search for his mother, Akane. With Trejo’s character Dwight joining the story, fans can look forward to a new layer of excitement and intensity as Ichiban faces various obstacles throughout his journey.

Gripping Narrative and Thrilling Gameplay

As Ichiban encounters the Barracudas and other formidable foes, gamers can anticipate engaging gameplay and storytelling. A recently released ten-minute preview offers a thrilling glimpse into the game’s plot, including Trejo’s character Dwight, who is also determined to uncover Akane’s whereabouts. Players can expect a captivating narrative, immersive graphics, and challenging combat sequences, all of which add to the stakes at play for Trejo’s character.

High-Profile Additions to the Cast

Joining Trejo in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth is Daniel Dae Kim, who enjoyed successes in Hawaii Five-0, The Good Doctor, Lost, and Angel. Both Trejo and Kim are anticipated to bring their exceptional acting abilities and undeniable on-screen chemistry to the roles they play. Kim’s character, Masataka Ebina, will fill the Seiryu Clan’s leadership vacuum left by Mamoru Takabe. This new addition to the Seiryu Clan will introduce a fresh dynamic, as they navigate the power struggles of leadership.

Kazuma Kiryu’s Final Battle

Kazuma Kiryu, a staple character in the series, returns for one more fight and faces his destiny as he battles cancer in this edition of Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth. Players will accompany Kiryu through both intense combat and emotional trials as they experience a rollercoaster of feelings.

Three Editions of the Game

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth will be available in Standard, Deluxe, and Ultimate editions. Each edition includes a unique in-game bonus, exclusive material, and added content, providing a range of options to suit players’ preferences. Prices range from $69.99 for the Standard edition, which contains only the game, to $84.99 for the Deluxe edition that comes with the Master Vacation Bundle, to an undisclosed price for the Ultimate edition that offers the most comprehensive package of in-game content and bonuses.

Pre-Order Exclusives

Players who pre-order Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth will receive the Hero’s Booster Pack, which increases the level and job rank of party members by one, providing a competitive advantage. Early adopters will also enjoy the unique perks and benefits of having stronger characters from the beginning, increasing the enjoyment factor of the game. Furthermore, as a special reward, pre-orders will include the Limited-Time Special Job set, consisting of the Linebacker and Tennis Ace outfits for male and female party members, respectively, which come with unique abilities that enhance gameplay and strategy.

Looking Ahead

With these exciting additions to the Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth game, such as the inclusion of talented actors like Danny Trejo and Daniel Dae Kim, alongside engaging and thrilling gameplay, fans can eagerly await the release of this much-awaited installment in the series. New and returning players can look forward to confronting obstacles, battling enemies, and uncovering secrets within a rich, immersive world filled with challenges and opportunities to test their skills and strategies.

First Reported on: nme.com

Featured Image Credit: Photo by Stas Knop; Pexels; Thank you!