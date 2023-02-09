Dog Brew, Anheuser Busch’s New Creation

Anheuser Busch is one of the biggest companies producing beer in the world. Many even consider this company the largest beer brewing company in terms of revenue and volume of beer production. The company has been brewing popular American beers since the 1850s. In recognition of their tradition, they have been brewing and providing popular beers like Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Cerveza, Busch Beer, and more. Moreover, the company is also producing Dog Brew, especially for dogs only.

Dogs are man’s best friend. And over time, many families have adopted dogs who have stayed by their side for a long time. And with time, in many moments, the families must have thought of some cold drinks to give to the dogs so that they can stay warm, especially during the summer. This is the scenario that inspired the company, Anheuser Busch, to find and bring a unique new creation for dogs only, known as “Dog Brew.”

They are always trying to bring innovative creations to the world. Keeping up with their innovative creations, they have now brought us a brew, especially for dogs. If you have a dog and you are sure of having and providing beer, then you can certainly explore the potential of the Dog Brew by Anheuser Busch. The beer company calls this innovative brew the “nectar of the dogs”.

Dog Brew by Busch

Anheuser Busch has prepared this new-found brew for the dogs from Bone Broth. If you want to know about the ingredients, then you will be happy to learn that this brew only contains fresh ingredients like vegetables, herbs, spices, and pork broth. So, the dog brew is all-natural and healthy for dogs. Moreover, since the brew is made from Bone broth, the food will be helpful for dogs who struggle while eating solid foods.

Specific Ingredients of Dog Brew: Bone-in pork butt, Whole Corn, Basil, Mint, Turmeric, Ginger, Water, and Celery. The ingredients are mostly plant-based and they are healthy materials.

Moreover, this brew doesn’t contain any alcohol, which is why this non-alcoholic brew is healthy for dogs. If you wondering about how to serve the brew, you can just pour the drink into the bowl or over other foods. Furthermore, you don’t need to worry if your dog drinks the whole can of the brew, that won’t harm the dog.

If you feel like buying the brew, then you can order and buy a 4-pack of brew from the official website of Busch for about $15. As prices are increasing in different regions, the price might become higher than 15 dollars. It did sell for around 9.99$ a few months back. Nonetheless, it’s a good substitute drink for your dog. You might want to check whether your dog wants the cold brew or the warm one.

Buying the Brew and Dog Brew

The Busch company is selling the brew over e-commerce, but you can stop worrying about that because the company ships to all states in the United States. The four-pack beer is the most popular dog brew at the moment.

Amount of Brew to Give Your Dog

The amount is not significant enough to monitor. But you can give the brew in proportions. Like, if the dog is small, provide a small amount of brew and monitor if the dog can handle it. If the dog is large, then you might provide the full can. Moreover, the brew will stay good for 5 days after opening. So, be sure to finish the brew within the period. Furthermore, you should keep in mind that, this is a broth and not a meal replacement for the dogs. They will need a proper meal for their health. But this brew can enhance their health.

Reviews of the Brew from Customers

The customers have provided good reviews about the quality of the brew by checking the reactions and health of their dogs. And the company, Anheuser Busch, is known for its products and tradition. You can try their brew for your dogs and provide your perception.

Conclusion

There are many dog owners all over the world. And as everyone spends time with their furry friends, many of them must have thought of having drinks with them. So, Anheuser Busch has implemented the necessary steps to fulfill that dream for most people. Now you can have a cold drink with your dog anywhere, anytime you want. Moreover, the drink is good for their health. So, considering their health, Busch dog brew is a good potential brew to explore.

Another thing is that Busch is providing $1 from each four-pack bear sold to the Best Friends Animal Society, which will help to ensure a better future for other dogs. If more and more companies came forward to help the animals, then the world would be a better place, and the animals would live more comfortably than before.