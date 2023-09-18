Thx!, a brand focused on social impact, has recently announced a collaboration with Peruvian grape grower, El Pedregal. This partnership signifies progress toward a brighter future for those in the agricultural sector and seeks to empower local farmworkers through sustainable job opportunities and elevation of their quality of life. The collaboration will also focus on implementing eco-friendly practices in order to foster a healthier environment for the communities that surround the agricultural areas.

In addition to these goals, El Pedregal will participate in the Seeding Futures program, which aims to strengthen the company’s dedication to education and community growth.

Empowering Farmworkers Through Stories and Technology

One unique aspect of this partnership is the use of social impact labels on products, which will feature photographs of actual farmworkers who either work on the farm or in the packing house from which the fruit originates. These labels will also include a QR code for consumers to scan, enabling them to access detailed information about the farmworkers, their stories, and the positive impact of their work on the community.

By scanning the QR code, customers will be led to a video that showcases the life and aspirations of the featured farmworker, ultimately concluding with the worker expressing gratitude to the purchaser for helping to fulfill their dream. This initiative aims to increase consumer awareness and appreciation for the labor behind the production of El Pedregal’s produce while fostering transparency, ethical sourcing practices, and human connection between consumers and producers.

Bridging the Gap Between Consumers and Producers

Through this partnership with Thx!, El Pedregal not only seeks to bring about considerable improvements in the lives of their farmworkers but also to humanize the individuals who work hard to produce the food we consume. By bridging the gap between consumers and producers, El Pedregal and Thx! aspire to encourage a more compassionate and socially responsible approach to purchasing decisions.

This collaboration is expected to have a direct impact on 70 farmworkers during the current season, reflecting their commitment to having a positive influence on the lives of these individuals and their families.

Supporting Ambitions and Fostering Long-lasting Impacts

Martin Casanova, Thx!’s chief dream maker, commented on this collaboration, stating, “With this partnership, we are eager to support farmworkers’ dreams and ambitions.” The initiative also seeks to provide resources and tools that empower these farmworkers to achieve their personal and professional goals.

Both organizations believe that investing in the wellbeing and growth of the farm workers will create a long-lasting impact on their communities as well as the agricultural industry as a whole.

Building Brand Connection and Reputation Through Impact

This partnership allows El Pedregal to establish a deeper connection with consumers as more of them are drawn to brands that champion meaningful causes and eco-friendly initiatives. By aligning themselves with ethical and sustainable practices, El Pedregal aims to attract customers who prioritize these values.

Andre Fattore, El Pedregal’s commercial manager, commented on the collaboration, saying, “This collaboration will not only generate a positive social impact but also offer us distinctive opportunities to set our brand apart, improve our reputation, and engage with consumers.”

Fattore believes that forming partnerships with socially responsible organizations creates a sense of trust and reliability among consumers, ultimately driving brand loyalty and value. With this initiative, El Pedregal aims to expand their customer base while also contributing to the development and well-being of local communities.

