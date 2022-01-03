Food That Helps You Sleep

Insomnia is the most common sleep disturbance. Changing your food is a simple and natural technique to aid in the treatment of insomnia.

One out of every three adults suffers from occasional sleeplessness, whereas one out of every ten suffers from severe insomnia. Many natural remedies, including food, can usually be used to treat this form of insomnia.

For many people, insomnia is a temporary condition. It is brought on by a variety of circumstances such as stress. However, when the tension is gone, so is insomnia.

It’s possible that you will have better sleep if you eat specific sleep-inducing foods every night. This isn’t to say that eating these meals will necessarily make you sleep better. In fact, consuming too much of anything will make it difficult to obtain a decent night’s sleep.

However, consuming these things in moderation and leading a healthy lifestyle can help you get the rest you need. So, what things can you eat to help you sleep? Listed below are a few.

Chicken or Turkey

Tryptophan is a chemical found in poultry such as chicken and turkey. It’s an amino acid that can only be obtained by food or drink. It aids in the production of serotonin, a calming mood hormone. This subsequently aids in the production of melatonin, a hormone that controls sleep cycles.

Fish and Other Seafood

Fish are high in vitamin B6, with salmon, tuna, and halibut having the highest levels. Melatonin is produced by B6, which is generally triggered by being in the dark. You can give melatonin a head start by eating fish for dinner before shutting off the lights.

Calcium-Rich Food

Calcium processes the chemicals tryptophan and melatonin, which help you sleep. If you don’t enjoy yogurt, calcium can be found in anything dairy-related. Milk or cheese, as well as crackers, are more options. Kale, like yogurt, is high in calcium, which aids in the production of sleep hormones.

Bananas: Natural Sedatives

Bananas have lots of potassium. This is a natural sleep-aid. In addition, bananas contain natural sedatives such as magnesium and tryptophan.

Whole Grains and Food with Whole Grain

These grains promote insulin synthesis. This leads to brain tryptophan activity. They also contain magnesium. Magnesium is a natural sleep aid. You’re more likely to wake up in the middle of the night if your magnesium levels are too low.

Honey: Sweet Food for Drowsiness

Honey contains glucose. Glucose in the body helps decrease orexin levels in the body. Orexin is a brain chemical that helps increase alertness. Eating honey helps you feel less alert.

Nuts: The All-Purpose Sleep-Aid Food

Walnuts, flax seeds, pumpkin seeds, and sunflower seeds are all examples of nuts. These all contain magnesium and tryptophan, which help to raise serotonin levels.

Eggs: Another Food High in Tryptophan

Eggs are popular in the morning, but their tryptophan content can make you tired. Experiment! See what happens if you eat some breakfast for dinner.

Rice: The Food That Helps Tryptophan Work Faster

Rice with a high glycemic index is white rice. This simply means that it will cause a natural rise in blood sugar and insulin levels. This allows tryptophan to go to work in your brain more quickly.

The ingredients in these sleep-inducing foods can help you relax. However, they aren’t the only ones you can try. Choosing products that include a combination of calcium, potassium, magnesium, tryptophan, and B6 is a good general rule to follow. In addition, try eating these sleep-inducing foods in the evening and see how quickly you fall and remain asleep.

In Conclusion

Your food sometimes makes it difficult for you to sleep. Often, these same foods have no beneficial stimulating effects on daytime sleepiness. However, a diet high in saturated fats and sugar may result in less restful sleep and more night awakenings. This has the effect of leaving you weary the next day.

Most people find that using alcohol as a sleep aid is ineffective. It is true that alcohol is a sedative and may cause you to fall asleep. However, it also increases your chances of waking up in the middle of the night.

Specific foods interact poorly with the body in some people, causing issues. Sometimes, the cause of acid reflux, for instance, is eating highly acidic meals such as tomato sauce. These can keep you awake much beyond your typical bedtime. This can happen especially if you already have a diagnosis of GERD. Spicy meals eaten at dinnertime may impair sleep quality if they produce indigestion later in the evening.

A nutritious diet, in general, aids your body in maintaining the natural rhythms that lead to restful sleep. Adding a few healthful sleep-promoting foods to your diet could help you sleep even better.