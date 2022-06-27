Spice chips and their fans are both increasing day by day due to the constant development of brands and types. No matter if you prefer a spicy or sweet flavor chip fiend, you will find out a lot of variations that will deliver a tasty kick. If spices are your thing, here are the top 10 hot and spicy chips on the market right now.

The List of The Top 10 Spicy Chips

1. Paqui One Chip Challenge

Paqui One Chip Challenge is probably the spiciest potato chip on the planet. If you don’t like heat, this is definitely not the thing for you.

During the #OneChipChallenge event, Paqui initially introduced the hottest chip. After receiving a lot of responses over several years, the company has released this brand new chip. Also, they use a special pepper in the chip—most likely the hottest pepper on the globe. The chip comes in a little unique box to demonstrate its heat.

2. Lay’s Potato Chips, Flamin’ Hot Flavor

The Lay’s trademark will be present wherever there are celebrations and good times, just as it has been for over 75 years. The chips have everything you desire. The taste and spice of this chip is almost as rich as their history. You will certainly enjoy having this chip.

3. Ruffles Flamin’ Hot Potato Spicy Chips

Flamin’ spicy flavor chips are very delicious. They are powerful enough, hot to tolerate, and have a fiery kick to them. You can only have these chips if you are brave enough. This is such a chip that satisfies all the spicy chips lovers.

4. Doritos, Spicy Nacho Flavored Tortilla Chips

The Doritos brand is known for its audacity in its flavors. If you love to take challenges, you should grab a bag of these chips. After that, prepare yourself to create some lasting memories. Likewise, it is a daring snacking and dining experience.

5. Paqui Haunted Ghost Pepper Tortilla Spicy Chips

Paqui Tortilla Chips are very hot and spicy chips that you will surely like. Many chip lovers find it one of the most dangerous chips for extreme heat. Indeed, if you want to have a party with friends and have a challenge, you need to grab this chip from the store.

6. Kettle Jalapeño Kettle Spicy Chips

The fiery, south-of-the-border flavor of Kettle Jalapeño Kettle Potato Chips is sure to please you. These kettle-cooked chips strike the perfect blend of attractive flavor and the fiery sting of peppers. This makes them simple to eat with a pleasant burn.

7. Pringles SCORCHIN’ BBQ Potato Spicy Crips

This is another amazing chip to have the goodness of smoky BBQ taste. After having these chips, you will feel that you are entering a new world of spicy chips. For a fiery twist, and flavorful spices like the paprika taste, you should have these BBQ chips. Certainly, if you are a BBQ lover or are simply out grilling and need a great side, these are for you.

8. Lay’s Kettle Cooked Flamin’ Hot Flavored Potato Chips

Lay’s Kettle Cooked Potato Chips provide an amazing crunch that no other chip can match. These chips come with a blend of wonderful flavor and flamin’ hot taste. If you are a genuine chip lover of spicy chips, then you must give it a try without any delay.

9. Barcel Takis Fuego Chips

Do you think you can tolerate more heat of a chip? Takis Fuego 9.9oz folded tortilla chips are such chips that can offer you extreme heat to tackle. These are not your average corn chips. Takis Fuego Chips are for bold, courageous, and daring people. The chips come with a blend of the flavors of fire and lava.

10. Paqui Tortilla Chips, Jalapeño Tropicale

These are one of the light and crispy Chips you will find in the market. It has a mixture of hot jalapeño peppers and a hint of sweet pineapple. As a result, the chips will satisfy your two desires at once! Also, this flavor is one of Paqui’s newest offerings. Moreover, it is the right balance of sweetness and heat.