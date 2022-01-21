Free Shopping Apps: Get the Best Deals Now!

The next time you go shopping, download some of these free shopping apps to help you save money on products you’ll be buying anyway.

We all want to save money on everyday products. We want the best possible deal we can find. Well, here are some free shopping apps that help you find the best deals and pay only the best price.

1. Ibotta: The app with rebates.

Ibotta helps you save money at retail stores, grocery stores, restaurants, and pharmacies. To start saving money, you must first activate the digital offers. Ibotta will pay you rebates whenever you send your receipt or attach your store loyalty card. Sign up now and start saving! Furthermore, you can even get cashback on Amazon purchases when you use Ibotta. Once you reach $20, you can cash out via PayPal, bank account, gift card, or Venmo.

2. Amazon

The Amazon App can help you save on the go. Just like the website, this app syncs with your wish lists and purchasing history. In addition, it can easily tell you when Amazon has a better deal than your local retailer. The Amazon App is free.

3. Coupon Sherpa: The app for where you are.

Coupon Sherpa is another digital coupon service accessible through computer or phone. The app lets you browse savings by store. In addition, Coupon Sherpa can show you savings opportunities based on your present location. When checking out, simply present the digital coupon to the cashier to receive the discount.

4. Rakuten (formerly Ebates): The shopping portal.

It’s a shopping portal with over 2,000 online retailers. You can also get cash back at over 30 businesses when you shop in-store. The main way to save money with Rakuten is to shop using the app. You’ll get cashback on all purchases made during that shopping trip. For example, in addition to usual shop savings, Rakuten may provide 3% cash back at Kohl’s. If you spend $50 at Kohl’s, you’ll get $1.50 in Rakuten rewards, payable by check or PayPal.

5. Giving Assistant: The free shopping app for cash back.

Giving Assistant is a great cash-back site. As with Rakuten, they offer many of the same cash-back rates. In addition, they offer to automatically apply every available discount coupon. Giving Assistant buyers receive cashback that they may donate to literally any U.S. nonprofit — even local ones! However, donating is optional. They can keep it all or donate 1% to 100% of it.

6. Honey: The promo code app.

Honey is a wonderful deal app if you like saving money at Amazon and applying promo codes online. When you are ready to pay, Honey will automatically apply the best checkout code. In addition, they will search third-party listings. Further, they will alert you if you can buy the same goods cheaper from a third-party Amazon retailer.

Finally, Honey offers a new twist on online buying cashback. Unlike Rakuten, Honey pays you a bonus based on the things you buy. The only drawback is that the things that earn cash back vary by store and Honey. Honey Rewards range from 1% to 100% and are redeemable for Amazon gift cards.

7. Brad’s Deals

Brad’s Deals is the place to go for hand-picked bargains and coupons. They’ve been around since 2005 and cover a huge range of products, so you’re bound to find some amazing deals. You can also establish deal alerts for things you want to be notified of when their editors find them.

You can use them on the web, iPhone, or Android. One Apple reviewer calls it “Thrill of the hunt without the work.” Therefore, you’re likely to find items you didn’t realize you wanted. That could be a good or terrible thing, depending on your needs.

8. RetailMeNot: The coupon app.

With the RetailMeNot app, you can simply uncover the best deals at over 50,000 stores and restaurants. Use an overhead map to see store savings near you like CouponSherpa. In-app sales browsing is also available. Show the coupon to the cashier in-store or activate the online shopping session to shop on your phone from home.

9. Granny’s Gift

Buying inexpensive gift cards is another option to save money. Gift Card Granny is a gift card search engine that finds the best deals for you. You may get 5% off Best Buy gift cards and 2% off Amazon gift cards. In fact, buying gift cards might be a great method to save money on things that are rarely discounted.

By using the app, opening their email newsletter, and buying gift cards through Gift Card Granny, you can earn Granny Rewards that can be redeemed for free gift cards.

10. The Krazy Coupon Lady: The one-stop-shop app.

The Krazy Coupon Lady is your one-stop shop for extreme couponing and shopping deals. The software gives you retail store coupons and manufacturer coupons that may be used anywhere. A space for staff and community members to share recent shopping deals.

If you’re new to waiting for sales, Krazy Coupon Lady provides a guide on how to save money using coupons and discounts.