Get in Shape With These Apps, Even If You’re Busy

There are many ways to get in shape and stay fit. Whether it’s yoga, cardio, or strength training, there is an app out there for everyone.

I’m not sure about you, but I find that 24 hours is simply not enough time in a day. It’s tough to find time to get in shape.

But, because being unhealthy is not an option, I must make use of any resources I can get my hands on. When it comes to fitness, I make it a point to integrate at least 10 minutes of exercise into my day to keep myself motivated.

Fitness applications have made it possible for me to find something to relax to as well as something to wind down to at the end of the day. If you haven’t incorporated fitness into your daily routine, I recommend finding something that works for you. Whether it’s yoga, cardio, or strength training, there is something out there for everyone.

Fitness, in addition to assisting you in maintaining your physical and mental health, allows you to exercise your intellect.

Today’s post is a roundup of some of my favorite fitness apps/programs to help you get in shape when you don’t have time to go to the gym or run. There will be something for everyone in each of them so you can experiment and see what you like.

1. The 7-Minute Workout from Johnson & Johnson is a great place to start.

The premise is clearly stated in the title.

In this fitness software, you find a collection of short (and not so short) workouts. These are designed to be done before you leave for work in the morning.

This program contains a variety of fitness levels ranging from beginner to advanced. With this app, there are no more excuses for not getting your cardio in.

2. Keelo offers great motivation for your fitness program.

So this app is really similar to the first one. However, in addition, it features a few lengthier movies. These keep you entertained during those long morning commutes.

If you truly want to challenge yourself, Keelo provides videos that are as long as 20 minutes. In this program, you choose from a variety of exercises to help you get in shape.

These workouts are made so that you tailor them to your own needs. Therefore, if you only have your body weight available or a few weights at your disposal it offers a satisfying workout schedule.

3. SWORKIT is a custom fitness app.

SWORKIT stands for “Standard Workplace Innovation and Technology.” My favorite feature of this app is that it can be completely customized. It helps you to meet your specific needs with ease.

If you want pilates, strength training, cardio, or anything else, they have it. It’s very helpful in terms of getting to the point of what you want. In addition, it helps you to achieve it on your own schedule.

4. Fitness Blender

Fitness Blender is one of the best tools on the market to help you get in shape. There are a variety of reasons for this.

To begin with, there are a plethora of programs to choose from on Fitness Blender. Each program of which focuses on a specific topic. There are also programs designed for folks who are on the go. They consist of videos that are 30 minutes or less in length.

Most importantly, selecting a program automatically inserts designated films into a calendar. This then assists you in keeping track of what you need to complete each day. As a result, you no longer need to spend time figuring out what type of video to come up with on any given day.

For those who find the thought of being in a program too daunting, check out their YouTube account. It contains hundreds of videos to pick from!

5. Seconds Pro Interval Timer*

For those of you who are students and on a tight budget, this commercial exercise app may be too much. However, the cost of adding this one app is basically the same as one cup of coffee a month. Therefore, it made the list.

This app is helpful because it lets you choose the workouts you want to do. After that, it automatically sets a timer for you based on the activities you selected. Once again, this assists you in eliminating the guesswork from your workout. In addition, it helps in getting you on your way.

Wrapping Up

The next time you find yourself wishing you had time to go to the gym, check out one of these apps. It’s a great alternative to just feeling left out.

*Paid app.