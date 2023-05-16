How to Change the Administrator Name on Windows 10

Are you tired of seeing the same old administrator name pop up when logging into your Windows 10 computer? Maybe you recently bought a used computer and want to personalize it with your name. Whatever your reason might be, changing the administrator name on Windows 10 is a quick and easy process. In this article, we’ll guide you through the steps for how to change the administrator on Windows 10.

How to Do It?

Follow these easy steps to change the administrator on Windows 10.

Step 1: Access the Control Panel

Firstly, access the control panel on your computer by holding the “Windows key” while pressing the “R” letter. This will open the Run dialog box. Enter ‘control’ in the box and then click on Enter. This will open the Control Panel.

Step 2: Navigate to the User Accounts Section

Once you’re in the Control Panel, click on the ‘User Accounts section. This will display all the user accounts on your computer.

Step 3: Select the Account to Change

Select the account that you want to change the name to. This should be the account with administrator privileges.

Step 4: Choose ‘Change Account Name’

Click on ‘Change Account Name.’ In the new window, you can enter a new account name.

Step 5: Enter the New Name

In the new window, enter the new name for the account. Make sure the name is spelled correctly and is something that you will remember. Once you’ve entered the new name, click on ‘Change Name.’

Step 6: Restart Your Computer

After you’ve changed the administrator name, it’s recommended that you restart your computer. This will ensure that the new name is displayed correctly and that all settings are updated.

Do not rush into the process – let your computer restart independently. And when it’s done – you’ll see the changes on your computer.

Alternative Method: Using the Command Prompt

In case this does not work for you. There are other ways that you can use. For example, If you’re comfortable using the Command Prompt, you can change the administrator name using this method.

Step 1: Go to Command Prompt

Open the Command prompt by pressing the R letter and holding the Windows key meanwhile. Write ‘cmd’ there and click Enter.

Step 2: Give a Command

Type ‘net user [current username] [new username]’ and press Enter. Make sure to replace ‘[current username]’ with the current name of the administrator account and ‘[new username]’ with the new name you want to set.

Step 3: Log Out and Then Log In

After you’ve entered the command, log out and log back into your administrator account. This will ensure that the new name displays correctly and that all settings are updated.

Why Is There an Administrator Name on Windows?

The administrator account on a Windows computer is a special account with full control over the system. This account is created during the installation of Windows, and it is intended to be used for system administration purposes. When you log in as an administrator, you have full access to all files, programs, and system settings on the computer.

The reason why the administrator name is displayed on Windows is to identify the user who has full control over the system. This is important because it allows other users to know who has the authority to make changes to the system, install software, or perform other administrative tasks.

Moreover, displaying the administrator name on Windows is also a security feature. If someone else gains access to your computer, they cannot make changes or install software without knowing the administrator username and password. This helps to protect the computer from unauthorized access and keeps it secure.

So, the administrator name on Windows identifies the user who has full control over the system and provides an additional layer of security to the computer. If you are the administrator of a Windows computer, it is important to keep your account secure by using a strong password and keeping your computer updated with the latest security patches and updates.

Conclusion

Changing the administrator name on your Windows 10 computer is a simple process that you can do in just a few steps. Whether you use the Control Panel or the Command Prompt, you can easily personalize your computer with a name that you’ll remember. It’s an easy way to change the administrator name on your Windows 10.