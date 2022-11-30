How to Get Apps to Download Faster

Smartphones have the ability to replace anything out of your life using a simple application. As handy as they are – sometimes trying to get apps to download can be a task and a half.

But, there’s no need to worry – here’s how you can get apps to download faster and save your time.

Restart Your Device

This may sound a bit silly. But people who are tech geeks will get it. Sometimes, your phone goes round and round with a glitch. You don’t have to know what it is – but whenever you feel like your apps are taking ages to download, try to restart your phone.

You can do so by pressing the side button and volume up button on your iPhone or the side button on any android phone. When the phone restarts again, download the applications. If it didn’t work, move on to the other hacks and keep trying until it works.

Check For Storage Issues

Another reason why your apps are taking so long to download can be because of storage issues. To check, go into your storage settings and see if you have space in your phone.

And if you don’t, try to delete apps you don’t necessarily use. On top of this, you can free up some space on your phone by getting rid of some pictures and videos. You don’t have to delete them, just upload them on Google Drive or transfer them to your computer. And delete them from your phone to free up space.

Similarly, get rid of your WhatsApp chats – as the media in the chats takes a ton of space on your phone. This can cause your phone to slow down and cause problems like delays while downloading apps on the phone.

Ensure That You Have Data

If you’re trying to download an application on your mobile data. It is possible that you have reached your data limit and hence it is not letting the app download. Therefore, check with your service provider and ensure that you have data that can support the download of the app. If you don’t have data, try to connect to wifi and try to download the app again.

Check your Wi-Fi Router

Just like phones (and humans) – wifi routers can also get a glitch. Most of the time you can resolve the issue by restarting your wifi router. So press the power button twice and wait for the router to turn on again. After that, reconnect your phone and try to resume the download.

On top of this, your internet provider may not have unlimited data. Therefore, when you try to download the application – it can cause some issues. If restarting your router doesn’t work – get in contact with your internet provider and check if you have any MBs left.

Clear Your Phone’s Cache

The cache can get accumulated in your phone and cause it to slow down, so if your phone is facing some issues trying to get apps to download.

Try to clear your phone’s cache (from settings) and then download the same app once again. And for the future, ensure that you clear your cache every once in a while. It will keep the phone running smoothly so you can enjoy new apps on your phone.

One App At A Time

People often get excited about their new phones and download countless apps simultaneously. It can be a reason why the applications are taking ages to download.

If you’re setting up your phone, download 1-2 apps at the same time (not more than that). So the internet can take the load. Some phones can download many apps simultaneously but mid-tier phones do not have the same processing powers. Cut your phone some slack and go easy with the downloads.

Pause and Start Again

From the App Store/Play store – pause the downloads and resume them again. It won’t make a huge difference but will give some boost to the download. Other than this, the downloading time depends on a couple of factors. Therefore, before getting angry at your phone – try to check the external factors like your wifi router and then come to the conclusion.

Takeaway

Mobile phones are extremely powerful these days – they can do things that we cannot even fathom. But, as with everything in life, phones have some shortcomings too.

For example, sometimes your phone can take ages to download a single application. It can be frustrating but try to get to the bottom of the problem. For example, check if you have enough storage and data limit to download the application on your phone.

Similarly, you can restart your phone to try to get apps to download faster. If these hacks don’t work, get in touch with the manufacturer of your phone and ask them for help on their helpline.