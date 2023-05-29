How To Turn On Dark Mode On Your Mac?

Are you tired of straining your eyes while working late into the night on your Mac? Do you find the bright screen of your computer to be harsh on your eyes, especially in low-light situations? If so, you’re not alone. Luckily, there’s a simple solution that can alleviate these issues and make your Mac experience more comfortable – dark mode.

In this article, we’ll take you step-by-step through the process of how to make Mac dark mode on your Mac, so you can work and browse with ease, even in low-light situations.

How To Make Mac Dark Mode Permanent

Press the Apple logo on your Mac screen

Go to the system preferences > press the General button

From there, you’ll see the Appearance options. Select Dark, and voila!

Note: Once you’ve enabled Dark Mode on your Mac, you’ll notice that certain applications, including Safari, Mail, Maps, and Notes, will automatically switch to Dark Mode. However, third-party apps won’t be affected.

If you’re a Safari user, some websites may already have Dark Mode enabled. But, if not, don’t fret. You can easily install an extension that will enable Dark Mode for your browser, making your late-night browsing sessions more comfortable and easier on the eyes.

How to Make Your Mac Even Darker

Do you ever feel like your Mac screen is too bright, especially at night? Fortunately, you can make it even darker with just a few simple steps.

Step 1: Start by clicking on the Control Center icon. It is represented by two slider buttons stacked on top of each other.

Step 2: Next, select “Display” from the options presented.

Step 3: Turn on both “Dark Mode” and “Night Shift” by clicking on them. Dark Mode inverts the colors of certain apps, while Night Shift makes your screen appear less blue and more yellow, which is easier on your eyes, especially at night.

Step 4: After enabling Dark Mode and Night Shift, click “Display Preferences”.

Step 4: Then, click on “Night Shift” and drag the “Color Temperature” slider towards “More Warm”.

By doing this, you’ll be able to reduce further the amount of blue light emitted by your screen, which is known to cause eye strain, especially when reading text at night.

And if you want to take it a step further, you can also create a schedule for when Night Shift turns on and off. Just click on the Schedule drop-down menu and choose a pre-set option or create your own custom schedule.

Why You Should Use The Dark Mode

In today’s digital age, we spend countless hours staring at computer screens, phones, and tablets. This prolonged exposure to bright screens has become a significant concern for eye health. Fortunately, one solution to this problem is dark mode, which has become increasingly popular in recent years.

Dark mode, as the name suggests, inverts the colors on your screen, making the background black and the text white. This contrast is not only aesthetically pleasing but also has several benefits for eye health. One of the most significant benefits is that it reduces eye strain. When we look at a bright screen for extended periods, our eyes have to work harder to focus, which can lead to headaches, fatigue, and dry eyes. But, it is not like this with dark mode.

Another benefit of dark mode is that it reduces blue light exposure.

Takeaway

Turning on Dark Mode on your Mac is a great way to reduce eye strain and make your computer screen easier on the eyes, especially when working or browsing the internet at night. Following these simple steps, you can quickly enable Dark Mode and even make your Mac darker with Night Shift.

Remember, Dark Mode and Night Shift are only available on macOS Big Sur and later, so make sure to update your computer if you haven’t already. With these features, you can enjoy a more comfortable and personalized computing experience on your Mac.