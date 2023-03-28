How to Use Your Old Phone as a Security Camera

New phones come out yearly, and most people jump onto the bandwagon to get them. Now, most of us have old phones that are of no use. But if you’re smart enough, you can use these phones to make your life easier and save money. If you have an old phone lying around at your house, you can put it to good use by turning it into a security camera. It’s a great way to keep an eye on your home or store while you’re away without spending a lot of money on expensive security cameras. In this blog, we will discuss how you can use your old phone as a security camera to keep an eye on thieves.

Here is how to use an old phone as a security camera

Follow these steps if you’re using old phones as security cameras.

Select and download a security camera app

The first thing that you need to do is download a security camera app to your old phone. Many options are available, but you can use these apps individually to find what works best. These apps can transform your old phone into a live-streaming cam that you can access from anywhere.

Set it all up

Once you’ve downloaded the app, you’ll need to set it up. This usually involves creating an account and connecting your old phone to your home Wi-Fi network. Make sure to follow the app’s instructions carefully to ensure that everything is set up correctly.

Select a good location for your camera

After this, you’ll need to choose a perfect location for your camera. This will depend on what you want to monitor, but some good options include near the front door, in the living room, or in a home office. Make sure to choose a location that provides a clear view of the area you want to monitor.

Put your phone up

Once you are done with the location hunt, you’ll need to mount your old phone in place. There are many different options for mounting your phone, including using a tripod or a phone holder. Make sure to choose a sturdy mount to keep your phone in place.

However, you also need to ensure that you find a good spot for your phone. Select an area that covers most of the area, so you don’t have to install multiple phones.

Time to test

The last step is to test your phone and check if it’s working properly as a security camera. Mainly because it’s important to test it to ensure everything is working correctly, so you don’t have a problem afterward.

You should check to see if the camera is pointed in the right direction and if the video quality is good. You can also test the app’s notification settings to ensure that you’ll be alerted if there is any activity in the area you’re monitoring.

Try to access the old phone through another device

And at last, you’ll need to access your camera from your other devices, such as your smartphone or tablet. Most security camera apps have a live streaming feature that allows you to view the camera’s video feed in real-time. You can also receive alerts if the camera detects any activity in the area you’re monitoring.

Make sure that everything is in line and working well with your setup.

Tips for Using Your Old Phone as a Security Camera.

Now that you know the procedure for using old phones as security cameras. Here are a few tips that you need to know.

First, you need to keep your old phone plugged in at all times. Using the camera app can drain the battery quickly, and you don’t want to miss any important events because your phone died. So, buy a power bank that charges your device or puts your phone near a power plug.

Moving on, keep your old phone updated with the latest security updates. This will help ensure that your camera is secure and can’t be accessed by unauthorized users mainly because a DIY setup can be prone to cyber security attacks. So, it’s always good to keep the reins tight.

Similarly, consider using a password or fingerprint to protect the app and your camera’s video feed. This will help prevent anyone from accessing your camera without your permission.

You can also consider using a cloud storage service to store your camera’s video footage. This can help protect your footage if your old phone is lost, stolen, or damaged. If you have an android phone, there are many apps available that can guard your security apps.

Takeaway

Using your old phone as a security camera is a great way to keep an eye on your home or office while you’re away without spending much money.

Using these simple steps, you can set up your old phone as a security camera in no time. Just remember to choose a good location, test your camera, and keep your old phone updated with the latest security updates. These steps will make your setup foolproof.