Humanize Your Marketing – 5 Important Ways

Are you looking for a more effective strategy to engage your audience? It’s simple, humanize your marketing. In other words, get personal.

The more personal your marketing, the more likely your audience will have a connection to the brand. Furthermore, they are more inclined to care about it and understand what is important to you. The brand that feels the most human, no matter how large or small, is more likely to get the business.

There are many opportunities to add a personal touch to your marketing. You won’t want to overlook these important strategies to humanize your marketing and your brand:

1. Humanize Content on Social Media

Making personal connections on social media is a fantastic place to start. The impact of engaging consumers is very easy to quantify in this data-rich environment.

For example, LinkedIn’s marketing team does extensive testing. In particular, they look at how photographs affect social interaction. The findings show that images of humans had a 160 percent greater click-through rate than images of items.

It’s clear the presence of people has a major influence on the ability of social posts to drive traffic to content.

2. Humanize Your E-mail Marketing

Your target audience is receiving emails even as you read this text. Your message is in the mix if you sent something today. However, three elements influence whether or not recipients open it:

the sender’s name

subject line

preheader text

The sender’s name presents another opportunity to be human. Many brands, however, opt to use a company name rather than a person’s name. Updating the sender’s name takes only a minute, costs nothing, and will have a significant impact on your open rates.

It’s easy to remove a brand’s email from your inbox, but it’s psychologically more difficult to remove a person’s message. While it may be difficult to decide who to name as the sender, it’s worth doing. Making this one easy tweak can result in a 20 percent improvement in open rates.

3. Personalize Product Pages

Websites can feel like that abandoned store in the mall where no one goes. Some websites have no faces at all. Others are almost as terrible as mannequins in a department store, loaded with stock photographs of unrealistic people.

Sales pages are where your audience chooses whether or not to collaborate with you. Therefore, they are some of the most critical areas to be human. Personal connection is more important and more powerful than anything else.

Testimonials using clients’ faces draw visitors’ attention to that section of the page. You can enhance the emotion, color, and visual importance of your page just by having those faces. The testimonial itself adds to the neighboring information by providing further evidence.

A sales page that is devoid of evidence is a jumble of vague marketing promises. A separate testimonials page, on the other hand, is just evidence without context.

4. Humanize the About Us Page

Almost every website has one thing in common: one of the most frequent pages is the “About Us” page. Why? Because visitors want to engage on a personal level.

Beginning with the people, the About Us page aids in telling a brand’s story and is the site’s most personal section. However, it shouldn’t be a page focusing solely on good or a trite mission statement that belongs on a wall. Make use of the About Us page to highlight the personality of your company

For example, tell the tale of the beginnings of your company. Include any hurdles or setbacks. Share the purpose of the company and explain the beliefs of the founders and workers, as well as their passions.

Finally, show the faces and passions of key team members. Further, upgrade your format for a human touch that’s even more compelling. For example, rather than just using text on your About Us page, upgrade to video.

The more personal your marketing is, the more likely your audience will have a connection to the brand. In addition, the more likely they are to care about it.

5. Humanize Content for Articles and Blogs

Articles can be divided into two types: collaborative and single-point-of-view. Single-point-of-view content has an inherent disadvantage unless it is a strong opinion or original research.

Expert content is more likely to be of higher quality. In addition, people are more likely to share influencer content on social media. As a result, collaborative content that incorporates both is more likely to attract and engage readers.

Organic influencer marketing is a powerful way to humanize your content and help readers connect with it. The distinction is as simple as the combination of a contributor quote and expert input. Add a photo of the subject’s face and credentials to give it a more visual and personal feel.

Without a source, a journalist would not be able to write an article. Similarly, a content marketer should not publish an article without including a quote from a contributor.

YOU Are the Uniqueness of Your Brand

Another thing that all brands, regardless of size, have in common is the need to stand out. It’s typical for businesses to grumble about it. However one of your distinguishing characteristics is right in front of your eyes: it’s you and your people.

Your company is the only one with your people. Therefore, showcase who you are to prove that you’re unique.

