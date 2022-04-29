Everyone wants to enjoy a luxurious and easy life. Don’t you? Robotics has converted this dream into reality and taken over the production areas of industries around the globe. The main purpose behind the use of industrial robots is to increase overall production output, enhance worker safety, and automate work while reducing operating costs.

With the prevalence of industrial robots in manufacturing environments, specific industries are in dire need of various kinds of innumerable industrial robots for particular applications. These exciting robots have been originated from the system that was developed 60 years ago.

These pioneering robots have revolutionized the industries and revealed the behavior of autonomous robots. The systems established the prototypes of self-governed robots from warehouse robots to industrial and subsea maintenance vessels. There is a variety of industrial robots that you can see today so no catalog about this topic is inclusive enough. But this article will enlighten the most bizarre examples of industrial robots.

1. Cartesian Robots

Cartesian robots apply the Cartesian coordinate system and work on three linear axes (X, Y, and Z).

Such robots can work on 3-axis (side to side, up and down, and in and out) in straight lines. These robots are always on the hit list because they allow their user to adjust their speed, length, stroke, size, and precision thanks to their highly flexible configurations. They have industrial applications such as their use in 3D printing and CNC machines.

2. SCARA Robots

SCARA stands for Selective Compliance Articulated or Assembly Robot Arm. Such industrial robots have a rotatory motion with the ability to move in 3 axes (X, Y, and Z).

They are better than Cartesian robots in terms of easier integration and faster movement. Moreover, SCARA robots excel in lateral movements and have bio-med applications. Typically, they are useful for palletizing and assembly.

3. Articulated Robots

These robots possess rotary joints. The mechanical motion and arrangement of articulated robots bear a resemblance in functioning to a human arm. The rotary joint or a twisting joint cause the motion of the arm around a single base.

These types of robots can have an arm with either two or ten rotary joints and can feature themselves anywhere. Each additional axis/joint allows the motion of articulated robots to a greater degree. Commonly, four to six axes work together in an articulated robot. Predominantly, articulated robots have applications in arc welding, machine tending, assembly, packaging, and material handling.

4. Cylindrical Robots

Cylindrical robots have prismatic joints to fasten the links and a rotary joint present at the base. These industrial robots have a work envelope that is cylindrical-shaped which is accomplished with an extendable arm and rotating shaft. The extendable arm works in sliding and perpendicular motion.

Often, cylindrical robots are helpful in the simple assembly in tight workspaces and machine tending. Owing to their compact design, cylindrical robots have found their applications in the coating.

5. Delta Robots

These are the particular kind of industrial robots also termed Parallel robots having three arms attached to a single base. These industrial robots are staged above the workspace. They move precisely and delicately and work in a dome shape at high speed.

All three arms of delta robots directly manage the end effecter with its all joints and become the reason behind its high speed. Delta robots have applications in electronic industries, pharmaceuticals, and the food industry for fast delivery (pick and place).

6. Polar Robots

They also named spherical robots possessing one linear joint and two rotary joints attached to a single arm. The linear joint uses a twisting joint to fasten with a base. Such robots have polar coordinate which is formed when all their axes work together.

Polar robots possess a spherical work envelope because of their polar coordinate. Polar robots were the first ones for anterior industrial purposes. These robots are useful for material handling, welding, die casting, and injection molding.

7. Collaborative Robots

These robots are also known as Cobots are industrial robots capable of directly and safely working in a shared workspace alongside the human. Collaborative robots have various types and innumerable brands on the market. Generally, Cobots have applications in delivery services (pick and place), machine tending, quality inspection, and palletizing.

The pick and place services of Cobots have integrated an end-effector (vacuum cup or gripper effector) that is helpful in grasping the object. Cobots have freed the human operators from the tiring tasks of machine tending and hence increased productivity.

In conclusion, this article gave you all the necessary information regarding bizarre examples of industrial robots. You can see these industrial robots have restructured our working environment and saved human operators from long and arduous tasks while saving time and ensuring quality. These industrial robots have taken over the production lines of our industries and enhanced productivity.