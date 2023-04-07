Is Etsy Legit and Safe? Newcomer’s Guide

If you are an avid online shopper, chances are that you must have already heard about Etsy. After all, it’s among the top five online marketplaces in the US. But if you haven’t yet tried the platform, you are bound to wonder, is Etsy legit? Would it be safe to buy via the platform, or would you be walking right into a trap?

Considering that the online world is filled with fraud and scams, we cannot fault you for being wary of a platform you haven’t used before. Do you want to learn more about Etsy ad how it works? Are you wondering if it’s reliable? Then you have come to the right place because we are about to reveal it all.

Is Etsy Legit? Everything You Should Know

Before using any platform online, you must learn more about its credibility and reliability. This is vital for your security. So is Etsy legit? Indeed!

In fact, it’s actually a billion-dollar company that has over 5 million users in 2021 alone! So you will definitely not be in the minority if you buy from Etsy. And the best part is that when there’s a problem with purchases, more often than not Etsy will side with its customers. So you can rest easy knowing that the platform has your back.

Confused about how this works? Let’s give you an example. Let’s say you purchased an item that does not match the description given by the seller on Etsy. All you have to do is bring the issue to the attention of Etsy, and they will provide you with buyer protection. The platform is known to take the seller’s side only where’s substantial proof that the buyer is trying to pull a scam.

So we are confident of Etsy being legit and safe to use? Of course! The platform has taken all the measures necessary to ensure safe purchases from its website. However, if you want to avoid being disappointed, it’s best to make your purchases from only reputable Etsy sellers.

Furthermore, there are some other precautions you should take for your security. When you are dealing with a seller, never provide them with your credit card information or other details like passwords or tax identification numbers. If a seller is asking for such information on Etsy, chances are that he is a scammer.

Is Etsy Legit, and Why Should You Buy from It?

Etsy is among the most trustworthy and reliable online marketplaces you will find. And not only that, you can gain access to millions of sellers and a wide array of products via this platform. However, there’s something you should keep in mind.

While Etsy is legit, the same cannot be said about all the sellers on the platform. There are some who cannot be trusted. In case you encounter any such seller who tries to lure you into a trap, alert Etsy immediately, and they will come to your rescue.

What makes this platform a better option compared to other online sites out there? Here’s what you should know.

The Review System

For one thing, the Etsy review system is pretty impressive. There’s a review system for every shop and product on the platform. Hence, you know exactly what you are signing up for, and there are no hidden surprises with regards to quality.

If a particular product has a high rating, you can be assured that it will not let you down with its quality. Similarly, if a buyer shows concerning behavior, it will reflect on his reviews too. With the help of this review system, you can figure out which seller to trust.

When you are taking a look at a seller’s review, make a note of the quality of his products, customer support, and shipping time.

Etsy Buyer Protection

This is one of the most vital factors that put up a compelling case in favor of Etsy. Of course, Etsy does not intervene between seller and buyer transactions without any reason. However, if something goes wrong, their case system is highly reliable.

You can lodge a complaint if there’s something amiss with your order, and Etsy will take care of the rest. For this, you need to contact the seller. If the seller refuses to solve the problem, you can open a case at Etsy support. Their team will take a look at your case and decide if it requires their intervention.

If the support team decides that the seller has indeed made some errors and there’s a lapse in quality standards, they will take care of the issue themselves. Typically, Etsy support comes into action when there’s a non-delivery of the product or the product is not as it was described on the platform.

Note that Etsy support is unlikely to intervene if the problem is a shipping delay, items being damaged during transit, or items returned without an agreement.

Secure Payments

With Etsy, there’s minimal risk of fraud. Naturally, when you are shopping online, you will have to enter your credit card number and similar other information. If your details fall into the wrong hands, you can land in quite a bit of trouble. Fortunately, payments on Etsy are completely secure. The platform has all the measures in place needed to protect your information from hackers.

Your financial information is visible only to Etsy when you purchase a product via the platform. Even the seller can’t see it! Etsy has also tried to keep your transactions secure by using Transport Layer Security technology (TLS).

Strict Seller Policies

Etsy prides itself on being among the most high-quality online shopping platforms for vintage and handmade products. The best thing about the platform is that it has enforced policies to ensure smooth transactions and dealings. They keep tabs on everything from the items that can be sold to the behavior of the shop and more.

Is Etsy Legit: The Final Verdict

Considering everything we have stated so far, your doubts must have been put to rest. The platform is indeed safe to buy from and will ensure that you get the best possible shopping experience. So what are you waiting for? Join Etsy and shop to your heart’s content!