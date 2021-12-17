Jump-Start Your Day for Optimum Performance

A solid routine provides a jump-start to your day. Building a daily structure around your values is a great way to boost your performance!

Every prominent person has an article written about their flawless morning ritual. However, the important thing to take away from these celebs’ morning routines is that they have a solid regimen they use to jump-start each day. It gives them structure and helps them start the day off well.

Listed below are some ideas to jump-start your day help you establish your own customized morning routine. These key points give you a place to start putting the pieces together for your ideal morning.

First, wake up when it suits you.

Don’t worry, I won’t tell you to get up at 4 a.m.

Our internal clocks influence our sleep-wake cycles. As a result, some people are simply not designed to be early risers. You don’t want to feel foggy and unhappy. Therefore, don’t get up too early or without enough sleep.

Instead, establish a nighttime and wake-up regimen. Allow yourself to get seven to nine hours of sleep.

Don’t turn off your alarm on weekends. That extra hour or two of sleep throws off your regimen. Keep up with the schedule to the best of your ability. In the long run, you feel better.

In addition, work-day mornings are more relaxed and natural. Check out the iPhone’s Bedtime feature. It helps you choose a bedtime and a wake-up time based on your sleep needs.

Next, create a tech-free zone to enhance good vibes.

One idea is to buy a cheap alarm clock.

Therefore, you don’t have an excuse to keep your phone in the bedroom. No more dragging yourself out of bed to check social media. You’re ready to go as soon as the alarm goes off.

In addition, use your phone to meditate. Jump-start your day by spending at least five minutes without the screen.

Furthermore, set a period of time after you wake up where you stay away from the screen. It helps you start the day focused, intentional, and free of distractions.

After that, find some natural light and jump-start your morning.

Natural light helps you wake up. Our bodies use sunlight to tell us when to sleep or wake up.

Open a window or go outside in the morning light. It helps you feel more awake and aware. In addition, it helps you fall asleep at night.

Suppose you have to wake up before the sun rises. An alarm clock that mimics a sunrise is available. The Philips Wake-Up Light Alarm Clock or the HomeLabs Sunrise Alarm Clock offer such a feature.

Additionally, with a little creativity, turn your smart lighting into a sunrise clock.

Next, make your bed, just like your Mom said.

Yes, it is important to make your bed every morning. It boosts your self-esteem.

In addition, finishing a quick chore feels wonderful. Furthermore, it even reinforces the concept that you are a person who deserves a neat home. All of these things give your day a boost and help you start on the right foot.

According to a recent sleep study, those who make their beds in the morning sleep better at night. The study found that this was the result of the feeling that their bedrooms were more organized.

So…make your bed. However, take a moment to have fun with it. Turn on some music and dance while you straighten. (It can’t hurt.)

Above all, start drinking water first thing in the morning.

Preferably, drink a glass of water before any coffee.

Perhaps you wake up fatigued and sluggish. It’s possible that you are dehydrated from the night’s sleep.

Water is a good way to jump-start your day. It helps you feel more awake and energized in the morning. In addition, water intake first thing in the morning, helps you remember to keep drinking water throughout the day. As you do, you reap the benefits of adequate hydration.

Now that your day’s started, take a moment to make a short to-do list.

After you’ve gotten yourself awake, quickly write a list of the most important things you want to get done that day.

A list of 25 things to do undoubtedly leaves you stressed. Instead, replace that long list with a short one with three or four really vital things on it.

As you focus on the important activities, the other things fall into place easier.

Boost your body with a healthy breakfast…or not.

Look at successful people’s morning routines. There are a variety of breakfast options.

Some people swear by intermittent fasting. They forego food for several hours after waking up. On the other hand, some swear by nutrient-dense breakfasts like oatmeal or eggs.

Let your nutrition objectives and interests be your guide. Your morning routine is yours. Don’t be afraid to customize it to your needs and beliefs.

If you think intermittent fasting sounds cool, go for it.

Perhaps you can’t concentrate on an empty stomach. A simple meal like overnight oats or egg white nibbles helps. Whatever you do, enjoy it!

Finally, don’t overdo it in the morning.

I know this seems silly after all the advice. However, the idea is to find your own morning routine.

Keep the list short so it feels easy. An easy and fun routine is much more likely to meet with success than one that overwhelms.