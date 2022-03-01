Learning Apps – Try Getting Smarter Every Day

Learning apps are growing more and more popular every day. Some apps combine learning and gaming to create a unique and interesting experience for the learner. Other apps provide exercises and rewards to help you achieve your learning goals.

Whatever app you choose, make the most of the latest technology to get smarter every day!

Civilization – One of the Best History Learning Apps

Civilization is a turn-based strategy game in which you build an empire that will stand the test of time. In it, you create and lead a civilization from the Stone Age to the Information Age, eventually becoming the World’s Ruler. As you play, you wage war, progress your culture, conduct diplomacy, and go head-to-head with history’s greatest leaders.

Civilization is available on iOS, macOS, Windows, and Steam. Cost varies by platform, ranging from roughly $15 on eBay for PC to $47 for the full version on iOS.

Kahoot! – A Game-centered Learning App

This is a platform for creating and reviewing content using games. Kahoot! works best in a group context, such as a classroom. To tie the lesson together, players answer questions on their own devices while games are exhibited on a shared screen.

In addition, it produces a ‘campfire moment,’ urging participants to raise their heads and join in the celebration. You can search among millions of current games in addition to developing your own.

Tynker – Free Kids Coding App

Tynker is a complete learning system. It enables everyone, from beginners to skilled programmers, to code using intuitive, interest-based activities. Self-paced learning classes allow students to play with visual blocks before moving to advanced programming and languages like Python or Javascript.

Tynker is available on iOS and Android.

Seesaw – The Classroom Assistant Learning App

Seesaw encourages pupils to independently document what they are learning at school. Students can use videos, images, drawings, PDFs, text, and links to display what they know. Popular apps like Google apps can also be easily imported onto this platform.

Seesaw is available on iOS, Windows, Android, macOS, Kindle, and Linus. The cost is $120 per year per teacher.

Explain Everything – Best App for Collaboration

Create collaborative, digital whiteboard-based learning experiences where students and teachers may share ideas and opinions in real-time.

Explain Everything is available for Android, iOS, macOS, Windows, and Steam.

Flipgrid – The Best Video Conversation Platform

Flipgrid is the world’s leading video conversation platform. It is used by students, educators, and families from PreK to Ph.D. levels. People all over the world are using this platform to facilitate better education.

Teachers generate discussion themes and students answer with short films. Engage all of your pupils by bringing the back row to the front.

Flipgrid can be found on Windows, iOS, macOS, Android, and Steam.

Khan Academy

This app offers instructional videos, exercises, and a personalized dashboard to assist with learning. These tools help learners to study at the pace of their choosing. Further, they can use Khan Academy both in and outside of the classroom.

The app covers science, math, history, computing, economics, art history, and more. In addition, it includes K-14 levels of learning. Further, there are test preparation sections for tests such as Praxis, SAT, and LSAT.

Google Classroom – Free App

This app is a suite of online tools that allow teachers to give assignments and have work submitted by students. After that, the teachers can mark, grade, and return the papers to the students. It was created to remove the paper from classrooms and to facilitate digital learning.

Google Classroom is available on Windows, iOS, macOS, Android, and Linux.

Epic! – Children’s Book Subscription App

Epic! is the world’s leading online children’s subscription book service. It provides immediate, on-demand access to over 25,000 high-quality illustrated books and chapter books for children 12 and younger.

In addition, thousands of Read-to-Me books, instructive movies, audiobooks, and entertaining educational quizzes are available in Epic!’s ever-growing library. The app places age-appropriate, award-winning fiction and non-fiction books at your child’s fingertips. Additionally, they have partnerships with top publishers like HarperCollins and National Geographic.

You can find Epic! on Android, iOS, and Windows.

MarcoPolo World School – Learn Everything

This is an excellent app for preschool through primary grades. It is a flexible, highly visual program that is adaptable to individual learning styles and needs. Use it to introduce or review both verbal and pre-reading skills.

In addition, you can use it to enhance reading skills that lead to mastery of foundational skills.

MarcoPolo World School is available on the App Store.

Hologo – Free Projection App

Hologo is designed for education. With this app, you can look through the lens of your device into your real environment. Here you can obtain projections of lifelike virtual visuals and animations optimized for learning no matter where you are.

In addition, you can choose an experience and walk up to and around the instructional AR models using the app. Users can zoom in and break apart items, as well as explore the models in depth.

Hologo is available on Android and iOS.

Image Credit: Robo Wunderkind; Pexels; Thank you!