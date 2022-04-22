Marketing Materials Your Business Needs at the Next Convention

With the world returning to some type of normalcy, there has been a surplus of in-person conventions and trade shows taking place. Time to start packing up your marketing materials!

This is a great time to reintroduce your business to the public. Accordingly, while many believe print is no longer relevant, this statement couldn’t be farther from the truth.

Print provides an authentic, trustworthy way to connect with your customers. Likewise, it will provide a tangible item with a long lifespan.

Set your business up with the right marketing materials for your next trade show. This might include some or all of the items listed below.

Business Cards

First and foremost, the connections you make at a trade show are critical to the success of your business.

However, a tradeshow is no place for a digital business card.

These events are fast-paced with guests jumping from one booth to the next. As a result, a business card is a tangible item that they can refer back to later, which many often do.

Guide Books

Booklet printing comes in handy when you want to offer something such as a guidebook or introduction to your company.

Having booklets handy at your next trade show will offer potential new clients or investors a way to dive deeper into your work or what you have to offer.

Banners and Posters

If you want to attract anyone to your booth, you’re going to need an eye-catching setup. This is primarily done through high-quality banners and posters.

It’s the first thing people will see from across the room that draws them to your booth. Likewise, it can also distract them from going to your competition’s booth before your own.

Branded Notepads or Tablets

One of the most valuable pieces of information you can gather at any trade show is an attendee’s contact information. As a result, it should be an important part of your marketing strategy.

However, you need a place, along with an incentive, to capture this information.

Either bring branded notepads or tablets that provide a link to your website for people to provide their contact information. Similarly, an incentive could easily be something like entering to win a prize or receiving a free eBook for signing up.

Flyers and Brochures

It’s important to have smaller items to giveaway that provide valuable information about your company.

Of course, not everyone wants to carry around a large booklet. Instead, have a quick flyer or brochure to distribute. These could include things like:

one-sheets;

trifolds or bifolds;

leaflets; and

pamphlets.

Swag

Of course, no trade show booth is complete without having a little swag to give away.

These types of materials are things like printed t-shirts, tote bags, pens, or other miscellaneous things you can give away at an affordable price.

Similarly, the goal is to have something tangible and branded that adds value to a person’s life. This way, when they use the item, they’ll remember where and who they got it from. In turn, they could become a future customer.

Coupons and Gift Cards

See if your company can provide coupons or gift cards for its services and products. As a result, you may want to consider providing these at your booth as well.

It becomes more of an incentive for them to do business with you in the future if it comes at a discounted price. For example, you can offer 10% off of their first purchase.

Or even better, you can offer them a larger discount if they purchase from you at the booth.

Conclusion

Simply setting up a table with a few members of your team at a convention or trade show won’t be enough. You have to get creative with your marketing materials to entice others to stop by.

Remember, attendees have a lot of different booths to discover and activities to participate in throughout the show. Their time is valuable and they want to use it wisely.

Give them a reason with high-quality banners, free guide books, or other swag. It’s a great way to build brand recognition and start making more sales.