Marketing Mindset – Shift Into Business Mode

Marketing can be a difficult experience and might feel sales-y and uncomfortable for some. However, your focus should be engaging with others, providing content, and developing a community. As you build your strategy, use these five tactics to help reframe your marketing mindset.

1. Recognize Your Worth

When developing your marketing mindset and strategy, it’s crucial to consider what you have to offer that’s interesting to others. It’s important to think about more than just the surface-level benefits.

For example, if you’re teaching students to paint, also consider the deeper joy and reason for offering your course. Perhaps that deeper joy is being able to connect with your creativity and create a more meaningful life.

As you think about these higher values, it helps you see your worth in perhaps a different light. In addition, these important value statements are worth sharing. Therefore, give some thought to these values and what they might mean to others.

2. Ask What You Can Do for Others

If you are offering a course, while it may symbolize your thoughts and ideas, it’s not about you. However, your teachings are meant to be shared with those who are interested in what you have to say. Therefore, change your perspective from focusing on commercial objectives to helping others.

In other words, shift from thinking strictly about earning a specific income or enrolling a certain number of students. Instead, start focusing on what you are doing to help others. Additionally, think carefully about the impact you are having.

You could make a significant impact in your community by effectively selling your course and reaching people who need it.

3. Focus On the Content

Course developers are often creators and educators. As a result, is easier to advertise by doing what you already enjoy doing: creating and sharing courses. Examine the possibility of offering a free course (or a blog post) containing content your users will find beneficial.

It should be relevant, informative, and succinct to the audience you are writing for. They will gain knowledge, and you will get the opportunity to demonstrate your presentation talents. Afterward, just put in a blurb about your premium courses, and presto, you’re now in the marketing business.

4. Have Faith in Your Ability To Contribute

One of the most limiting beliefs we have about ourselves is the belief that our message is unworthy of sharing. We often believe our ideas are flawed and that no one cares to know what we have to say. When put like that, it sounds absurd, doesn’t it?

Many people, on the other hand, find it difficult to begin marketing themselves. They feel shy about it because they think it appears to be a form of boasting. We tend to not want to bring attention to ourselves and our content.

Take some time to sit down and make a list of the qualities you appreciate about your course. Look at all the things you have to offer. Make a list of the benefits someone might gain by taking your course or listening to you.

In addition, make a list of all the things you like about yourself and the things you have to offer. Keep these lists handy for when you start to doubt yourself. This is an important marketing mindset tactic.

5. Collect Data on Metrics

After making your lists and feeling good about what you’re offering, continue to the data portion of your strategy. The idea is to use your course’s statistics to sell your course. Feedback, completion rate, approval, or client testimonials are strong marketing tools you can use to tell people about your course.

You don’t have to be uncomfortable when it comes to objective, external measurements that offer tangible evidence of your achievement. In this case, success speaks for itself. Therefore, make the most of it.

What happens if everything you try fails? Marketing tactics may not work miracles overnight. However, if you stick with it and keep going, you will see success.

